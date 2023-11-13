Disney Cruise Line reveals more details for new Bahamas destination

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line revealed a few more renderings and details for its new Bahamas destination Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point opening up next summer.

The second of Disney’s private destinations in the Bahamas joining Castaway Cay is located on the southern tip of Eleuthera with the first ships set to visit beginning in June.

Designers promised to embrace Bahamian culture, and the welcoming features visitors can expect tap into the island’s earliest inhabitants.

“Trust me when I tell you there’s some pretty awesome, great collaboration happening right now between our teams and some unbelievably talented artists and cultural advisors in the Bahamas,” said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Signature Experiences, which includes Disney Cruise Line in September. “Together we’re going to shape an experience that truly celebrations that natural beauty, the traditions, the artistry of this one-of-a-kind nation.”

The arrival point is called Mabrika Cove, with “Mabrika” the Taino word for “welcome.” Disney said Taino was spoken by native Lucayans.

Central to the welcome area is the Goombay Cultural Center tied to the Bahamian carnival-esque festival Junkanoo, with a parade on tap during ships’ visits.

“Goombay is one of the traditional music styles of the Bahamas, involving singing, dancing and drumming. The brilliantly colored cultural pavilion and its Junkanoo-inspired arch will invite guests to embrace the traditions of the Bahamas, along with the sights, sounds and spirit of the country’s signature festival,” according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

Another new feature revealed for the destination will be Triton’s Trumpet Stage, a gazebo named after a common Bahamian spiraled seashell that doubles as a reference to King Triton from “The Little Mermaid.”

The 700-acre site, of which Disney plans to develop only 16%, will also feature retail shops with Bahamian gifts and crafts called Treasures of Eleuthera, part of the line’s promise to benefit the local economy.

Among the developed space will be an adults-only area called Serenity Bay similar to Castaway Cay, featuring its own beach and dining areas plus private cabanas.

Disney has promised to set aside at least 190 acres to be given back to the Bahamian government including the southernmost point of the land, which is expected to become a national park.

The second Bahamas site for the cruise line has been in the works since it won approval from the government to purchase the land in 2019, but it has faced delays because of the COVID pandemic, hurricanes as well as going through an environmental assessment. It began operating Castaway Cay in 1998 with the debut of its first ship.

It falls in the line with the expanding fleet for DCL, which welcomed its fifth ship Disney Wish in 2022 sailing out of Port Canaveral and will bring on its sister ship Disney Treasure next December. The line has plans to grow to eight ships by the end of 2025.

Previous statements from Disney Cruise Line have said the plan for Lighthouse Point would see similar traffic as Castaway Cay, between three and five weekly visits from cruise ships year-round.

First sailings next summer will come mostly from Port Everglades, but that will expand to Port Canaveral-based ships in the fall.

The site also includes a main beach, family beach, gaming pavilion, market-style dining, water play area with two slides, water drums, fountains and dedicated space for toddlers, a club for children age 3-12 that has its own splash pad themed to “The Little Mermaid” and dedicated dining area.

Recreation options on the site include a covered gaming pavilion, volleyball court, gaga ball pit, watercraft and bike rentals as well as nature trails for hiking and biking. The line is working with local tour operators as well for a lineup to explore beyond the resort.

Details about the site can be found at lighthousepointbahamas.com.

