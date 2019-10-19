Disney Cruise Line's roaming gin trolley is nightcap goals originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

It's International gin and tonic day!

We at "Good Morning America" thought it the perfect occasion to bring you one of Disney Cruise Line's best experiences: the roving gin trolley.

Found in the Meridian Bar on the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, the upscale bar is the perfect backdrop to the sophistication of the gin trolley. On the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, the gin trolley is found in the Promenade Lounge.

"Gin is making a huge comeback, it's becoming extremely popular," said Laurence Keefe, assistant manager of Beverage Services. "We want to being new and different experiences to our guests coming on board."

PHOTO: Gin trolley on the Disney Dream. (ABC News ) More

The classic gin and tonic, he said, is the most popular request. But for the gin trolley, even a simple drink is a work of art.

First the guest picks their gin. "Gins come from all over the world," Keefe said. "No two are the same."

A gin from Scotland smelled of Juniper, while the one we sniffed from Japan had a floral scent.

PHOTO: The roving gin trolley on Disney Cruise Line's Disney Dream and Disney Fatasy. (ABC News) More

Depending on the type of gin the guest suggests, the gin trolley bartender will pick a tonic to compliment it as well as the herbs or fruits that will enhance the flavor. The one we sampled was an Italian gin with a Mediterranean tonic with lemon, rosemary and a cinnamon stick.

(More: Disney's private island bar serves up the most Instagramable drinks)

Cheers!

This article was originally published on June 7, 2019. The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.