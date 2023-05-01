Disney discourages these things inside their parks and resorts

Associated Press

This time, there was no Clelin Ferrell, Damon Arnette or Alex Leatherwood going much higher than projected in the NFL draft, a sure indication the Jon Gruden/Mike Mayock era genuinely is over for the Las Vegas Raiders. The somewhat new regime of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler didn't massively overreach, and they picked their spots when to be patient and when to trade up. Whether their efforts the past three days will help the Raiders improve on their 6-11 record from last season is unknown, and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers remain the teams to beat in the AFC West.