Disney earnings call: 3 key moments for investors to know about

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·4 min read

Under major pressure from billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz, Disney CEO Bob Iger delivered a dose of magic to beleaguered investors in his first earnings call since returning in November 2022.

Shares of the media and theme park giant soared 7% in pre-market trading on Thursday as Iger unveiled $5.5 billion in cost cuts, mostly by laying off some 7,000 employees. The company's ticker page was the most visited on the Yahoo Finance platform.

"The hard work is ahead, but substantive and specific cost savings suggest a sense of urgency to maximizing long-term returns," said Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne in a client note.

But there was more to Disney's earnings for the fiscal first quarter (which ended December 31, 2022) than just Iger wielding his cost-cutting light saber.

The company conveyed several key messages to investors that could go a long way in supporting a higher stock price and perhaps, fending off Peltz's advances to gain a seat on the board.

Here are three big moments from Disney's earnings call investors need to know about.

#1: Here comes the Disney dividend

Disney pulled its dividend in May 2020 as the cash-cow theme parks business was getting hammered by COVID-19 lockdowns. Disney shelled out about $9.5 billion in dividends from calendar year 2016 through 2020, according to filings. The company's last dividend payout was $0.88 a share semi-annually.

Now with the theme parks humming, movie theaters reopened, and $5.5 billion in cost cuts coming, the Disney dividend is primed to return.

"Now that the pandemic's impacts to our business are largely behind us, we intend to ask the board to approve the reinstatement of a dividend by the end of the calendar year," Iger said. "Our cost cutting initiatives will make this possible. And while initially, it will be a modest dividend, we hope to build upon it over time," Iger told analysts.

People dressed as stormtroopers and the character Kylo Ren react at
People dressed as stormtroopers and the character Kylo Ren react at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

#2: No spin-off of ESPN, for Now

As part of its restructuring, ESPN will be stood up as its own reporting segment.

The move immediately raised questions on whether Disney is setting the stage for an eventual spin-off of ESPN — something that the company has been pushed to do numerous times in the past decade.

It appears that Iger will not go down the costly route of separating ESPN from Disney, instead investing in the brand to maximize value.

"The brand of ESPN is very healthy and the programming of ESPN is very healthy," the CEO said. "We just have to figure out how to monetize it in a disrupting and a continuing — disrupting world. That's it. But we're not engaged in any conversations right now or considering a spin-off of ESPN. That had been done by the way, in my absence and until the company concluded after exploring it very carefully, that it wasn't something the Company wanted to do."

#3: A promise to make money from streaming

Disney's direct-to-consumer (aka streaming) business, consisting mostly of Disney+ and Hulu, lost a staggering $1.05 billion on an operating basis in the most recent quarter.

That's up from a $593 million loss a year earlier.

"Now it's time for another transformation," Iger asserted. "One that rationalizes our enviable streaming business and puts it on a path to sustained growth and profitability."

Iger reiterated a goal to reach profitability for Disney+ by the end of fiscal year 2024. To get there, Iger not only appears focused on cutting costs on the platform but also raising prices while hopefully capturing a better quality subscriber.

"We're still going to look to grow subs, we just want to grow quality subs that are loyal and where we actually have an ability to continue to price effectively to those subs," he added.

Disney raised the price of Disney+ to $10.99 a month from $7.99 in the U.S. on Dec. 8.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rise With US Futures as Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced with US futures as investors digested a slew of earnings reports and awaited data on US jobless claims.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpDisney to Cut 7,000 Jobs as Bob Iger Seeks $5.5 Billion in SavingsContracts

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink may have illegally transported pathogens, animal advocates say

    An animal-welfare organization said it plans to ask a U.S. government agency on Thursday to investigate Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink over records it said show potentially illegal movement of hazardous pathogens. The Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine (PCRM) said in a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which was shared with Reuters, that it has obtained emails and other documents that suggest unsafe packaging and movement of implants removed from the brains of monkeys. The letter said records that the group obtained showed instances of pathogens, such as antibiotic-resistant staphylococcus and herpes B virus, that may have been transported without proper containment measures.

  • Siemens stock takes off on guidance upgrade, earnings beat

    Siemens shares surged on Thursday after the engineering company upped its full year sales and profit guidance and said it had made a "flying start" to its new business year. The trains-to-industrial-software group's stock was 7.1% higher in early trading, hitting its highest level since January 2022 and making it the second biggest gainer in the Stoxx Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index. Siemens reported better-than-expected quarterly profit at its industrial business late on Wednesday and raised its full-year sales and profit guidance.

  • PayPal Earnings Are Coming. Wall Street Is Getting Nervous.

    Analysts are concerned that the payment company's outlook for 2023 could be muted amid macroeconomic pressures.

  • Disney earnings: Twitter has thoughts on layoffs, password-sharing, and streaming prices

    In After the Call, Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal discusses the conversation on Twitter and social media in reaction to Disney’s first-quarter earnings call.

  • Robinhood’s monthly active users, EBITDA readings ’look very strong: Analyst

    Mizuho Senior Financial Technology Analyst Dan Dolev joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Robinhood's earnings.

  • BOE’s Bailey Concerned Over Risks That UK Inflation Remains Persistent

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues noted the risks that inflation remain well above the UK’s 2% target for some time.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpDisney to Cut 7,000 Jobs as Bob Iger Seeks $5.5 Billion

  • Southwest, pilot union differ over causes for holiday meltdown

    Southwest Airlines and its pilot union will offer sharply contrasting reasons for the low-cost carrier's meltdown in December that disrupted travel plans for two million customers, ahead of a U.S. Senate committee hearing on Thursday. While Southwest has cited weather impacts, the union will single out poor preparation and a failure to modernize technology, according to written testimonies for the hearing, seen by Reuters. It has also defended its computer system, saying the technology "worked as designed," while adding the airline has tapped General Electric Co to improve crew rescheduling capability and hired consultant Oliver Wyman, a unit of Marsh McLennan, to recommend operational changes.

  • Republican senators seek to reverse U.S. heavy-duty truck emissions rule

    A group of 34 Republican senators said on Thursday they would seek to overturn U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules that aim to drastically cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks. The new standards, the first update to clean air standards for heavy duty trucks in more than two decades, are set to take effect March 27 and are 80% more stringent than current standards. The EPA estimates by 2045, the rule will result up to 2,900 annual fewer premature deaths, 1.1 million fewer lost school days for children and $29 billion in annual net benefits.

  • Disney Earnings Top, Disney+ Subscribers Fall; Iger Cuts 7,000 Jobs

    Disney earnings fell less than views in Q1 late Wednesday. The Dow giant will cut 7,000 jobs with Bob Iger back in charge. DIS stock rose late.

  • The little-known market indicator keeping tech bearish: Morning Brief

    What to know in markets on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • ‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt

    Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon

  • Disney earnings vibe check: Wall Street upbeat on momentous cost-cutting efforts

    In After the Call, Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith discuss top takeaways from Disney’s earnings call as CEO Bob Iger announced the company would lay off 7,000 workers, initiate $5.5 billion in cost savings, and restructure the business. Disney stock jumped after hours on news of the cost-cutting efforts, narrowing streaming losses, and strong park demand.

  • Ireland v France, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

    France and Ireland entered the 2023 Six Nations as the favourites and their showdown in the second round of fixtures could decide who wins a Grand Slam, after both sides won their opening games – against Italy and Wales respectively.

  • Racing Louisville FC schedule for 2023 NWSL season is out: Game times and how to watch

    Racing Louisville FC's season is almost here. The club looks to take a step forward on the National Women's Soccer League table. Here's its 2023 slate

  • Daily Briefing: The story behind the story about Hunter Biden's laptop

    Republicans argued Twitter could have tipped 2020 election and more news to start your Thursday.

  • AI, ChatGPT mania a symptom of ‘Amazon disease’

    Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland joins the Live show to discuss the investor urge to chase AI stocks.

  • Lumen stock sinks to levels not seen since 1988 amid a ‘reset’

    The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report

  • Stocks Firmly Higher, Disney, PepsiCo, Mattel, Twitter - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher, dollar retreats, as inflation fears recede; Disney shares surge as Iger cleans house at House of Mouse; PepsiCo earnings on deck as consumer demand fades; Mattel shares plunge after earnings miss, grim toy sector outlook and Twitter grinds back to normal after late Thursday outage.