Disney earnings: Investors eager for Iger's plan in first report since CEO's return

Disney (DIS) is set to report quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday as investors search for greater clarity surrounding the company's streaming strategy, along with potential updates on its restructuring plans in the first earnings report since CEO Bob Iger's return to the company in November.

Iger, who is currently in the middle of a high-profile proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz, will face a slew of questions regarding the core assets of the business — from ESPN's murky future to escalating theme park prices.

The company is expected to tout the success of blockbuster movie releases from the latest quarter, with both "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" smashing expectations at the box office.

Here's what Wall Street expects for Disney's first quarter earnings, according to estimates from Bloomberg:

  • Revenue: $23.4 billion

  • Adj. earnings per share (EPS): $0.75

  • Disney+ subscriber net additions: Loss of 252,000 subscribers

  • Parks, experience, and consumer products revenue: $8.08 billion

Disney+ subscribers are likely to take a slight hit in the first quarter due to the absence of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament on its Indian brand, Disney+ Hotstar.

Streaming losses, however, are expected to begin narrowing during the quarter. The company expects streaming losses to improve to less than $1.3 billion in Q1 against a loss of $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter, with Disney's ad-supported tier and recent price increases also set to pare these losses in the current quarter and beyond.

Another possible move in its push towards profitability could be licensing more of its films and television series to third-party media outlets, as Bloomberg previously reported.

The move would represent a clear strategy shift as Disney has typically embraced streaming exclusives.

Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger arrives at the world premiere for the film &#39;The King&#39;s Man&#39; at Leicester Square in London, Britain December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger arrives at the world premiere for the film 'The King's Man' at Leicester Square in London, Britain December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

"We expect Iger to say the right things about prioritizing DTC profitability over subscriber growth and cost savings in the linear business on the earnings call," Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant wrote in a new note published on Saturday.

Jayant, who maintains an Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of $115, added: "Iger made it clear in his first town hall back that Disney+ and Hulu should look towards profitability rather than chasing subscriber growth at any cost."

Consequently, Jayant said it's possible Disney once again revises its 2024 subscriber guidance to reflect the greater profitability focus. The company previously decreased its targets for global Disney+ subscriber to between 215 million and 245 million in Q3 — down from an earlier range of 230 million to 260 million.

As the company works to cut costs, layoffs and restructuring efforts, particularly within the linear TV division, will all likely be on the table.

People gather at the Magic Kingdom theme park before the
People gather at the Magic Kingdom theme park before the "Festival of Fantasy" parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

On the parks side of the business, analysts expect strong results given robust demand during the holiday season. Disney's theme parks missed expectations in Q4 as recession fears pressured the consumer.

Last month, Disney announced long-awaited updates to its parks reservation system and annual passholder program following intense backlash from consumers over lengthy wait times and sky-high ticket prices.

Disney faced a rough 2022 as shares slid about 45%, marking the worst annual stock performance for the company since 1974. The stock is up more than 20% year-to-date heading into earnings.

