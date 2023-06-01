Disney employee among 8 arrested in child pornography bust in Polk County, sheriff says

Deputies in Polk County said they have arrested eight men after a child pornography bust.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to talk about the arrests during a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies said the arrests were part of “Operation May’s Monsters,” and “focused on identifying those who possessed and distributed child pornography.”

Eight men were arrested, including a Disney employee, a self-employed boudoir photographer, and employees of major retail chains, deputies said.

Channel 9 has reached out to Disney officials for a comment on the arrest.

According to a report, the men are facing 1,280 felony charges.

Investigators said the child pornography included “thousands of photos and videos depicting babies, toddlers, and children being sexually battered, forced to engage in sex acts, or displayed in sexually explicit poses.”

“These videos and photographs are some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen - images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and raped,” Judd said. “Each time one of these monsters upload and share child pornography, they are feeding a child exploitation pipeline and they are victimizing children over and over again. Parents, this is another stark reminder of why it is important to get all in your child’s business when it comes to their gaming stations, cell phones, and other electronic devices.”

Channel 9 will monitor Judd’s news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

