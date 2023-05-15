Disney employee arrested on child pornography charges

A Walt Disney World employee believed to have shared child pornography online has been arrested, according to Homeland Security investigators.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Daniel Rivera is locked up in the Orange County Jail and set to have a detention hearing at the courthouse on Wednesday.

Court records indicate he had been a Walt Disney World employee for 20 years. Last week, he was arrested on a charge of transporting child pornography.

READ: A teen confessed to killing a Lake County man in 2015. What it means for the charges against her mom

Investigators believe he was sharing child pornography from a Dropbox account on adult website, and even posted a cheerleading photo of a friend’s underage daughter along with the narrative that he was “fantasizing about having sex and impregnating her.”

He also once posted on different online forums, including once saying, “hot teens in mouse ears are a weakness of mine.”

Rivera told investigators he’d been obtaining child porn about once a week for 10 years.

READ: Deputies identify man, woman killed in ‘targeted’ attack at apartment complex near Lake Buena Vista

Disney said in an email he does not work for the company, but didn’t say if he was let go because of the arrest.

Neighbors said his wife just gave birth to their second child on Monday while he’s locked up on the charges.

READ: Daytona Beach police search for woman who attempted to grab child away from mother

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.