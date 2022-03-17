Disney employees among those arrested in Florida human trafficking operation





Several Disney employees and a former judge were among the more than 100 people arrested in connection with a Florida human trafficking operation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office's vice unit arrested 108 people, including people seeking sex workers and several child predators, during "Operation March Sadness 2," according to a news release. The six-day sting began on March 8.

Among those arrested was Daniel Peters, a retired judge and a special assistant for legal affairs at the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Illinois who was charged with soliciting a sex worker, according to CBS News.

Additionally, four worked for Disney in different capacities, CBS reported. Xavier Jackson, who is accused of sending sexual images and messages to an undercover detective psoing as a 14-year-old girl, was a lifeguard for the Polynesian Resort. Also among those arrested were Wilkason Fidele, who worked at a restaurant at Walt Disney World's Tomorrowland; Shubham Malave, who was a software developer for Disney; and Ralph Leese, who worked in IT for the company.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the arrests of a human trafficker and four child predators alone made the "whole operation worthwhile."

Sex workers identified by detectives during the operation were evaluated by anti-trafficking organizations to determine if they were human trafficking victims and were offered services and counseling, the sheriff's office noted.

"The on-line prostitution industry enables traffickers and victimizes those who are being trafficked," Judd said in a statement. "Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and find and arrest those who are profiting from the exploitation of human beings."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.