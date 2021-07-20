Disney has employees in every theme park who have to go on rides constantly as part of their job

Insider recently spoke with two Imagineers about creating Disney theme-park rides. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

A new Disney+ series "Behind the Attraction" takes viewers behind-the-scenes of theme-park rides.

Insider spoke with Imagineers Jeanette Lomboy and Dave Durham ahead of its premiere.

They said Disney has employees in every park who "constantly" ride attractions to help improve them.

On July 21, Disney+ is debuting a new, theme-park-inspired series called "Behind the Attraction."

The show takes Disney fans behind-the-scenes of classic rides like Star Tours, Jungle Cruise, and The Haunted Mansion, with the help of anecdotes from Disney employees and Imagineers who helped create them.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Insider spoke with Imagineers Jeanette Lomboy and Dave Durham about the series.

They shared their thoughts on the evolution of Disney theme parks, and explained how one group of employees is essential to updating old attractions and building new rides.

"Everywhere we have a theme park around the world, we have a group of Imagineers that are there to sustain our guest experience," Lomboy told Insider. "Part of that is going on the attractions constantly to make sure that we continue to deliver that attraction just as it was on opening day."

Lomboy, who serves as Disney Imagineering's vice president - site portfolio and creative executive, said that those employees also revisit attractions to help "make changes when it makes sense to make them."

"That's part of what we do at Imagineering," she said. "I don't think we ever stay stagnant. We're always looking to the future, we're always looking to make things better."

"That isn't just delivering new, big, fancy attractions, which we love doing, of course," Lomboy added. "It's also being true to how we started and where we began."

Durham, an Imagineering executive of creative ride engineering, noted it's important to remember that Imagineers are also Disney fans and parkgoers - which helps make Disney destinations one-of-a-kind vacation spots.

"We visit the parks with our family and friends just like everyone else does," he said. "We stand in lines and look at all the details and enjoy the rides. We're constantly experiencing the parks the same way everyone else does because that's how we design them."

