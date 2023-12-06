Disney to bring thousands of ‘Storyliving’ brand homes, apartments to this NC county

Disney is bringing the magic of green spaces, gathering spots, and homes for people of all ages to Chatham County, Chatham Park developers announced Wednesday.

The 1,500-acre Asteria community — part of the company’s Storyliving by Disney brand — will include 4,000 single-family and multifamily homes, including housing aimed at adults ages 55 and older.

The project is in the initial stages of development, Disney officials said in a news release. The company’s Disney Imagineers are working with Arizona-based developer DMB Development to draft the plans, with home sales anticipated to start by 2027, they said.

Why they’re calling it Asteria

Asteria will include acres of neighborhood parks, a clubhouse, wellness and recreation center, restaurant, community garden and trail system, with a focus is on outdoor living and lifelong learning, officials said.

“In fact, the name Asteria pays homage to the native North Carolina aster flower,” the release said. “The flower is also the namesake of the goddess Asteria. In Greek mythology, Asteria’s tears of stardust fell to the Earth and sprouted the first aster flowers. Disney Imagineers chose the community’s name to honor North Carolina’s natural beauty from the Earth to the sky.”

The community also will have swimming pools and outdoor spaces for play, fire pits and and events, such as “family fun days” featuring Disney-themed activities and games; classes led by Disney artists, and storytelling dinners based on well-known tales, the release said.

“We feel an extraordinary sense of responsibility to our residents and the broader community with this project and we’re incredibly fortunate to work with Disney, DMB Development and homebuilders to create something truly special,” Chatham Park developer Julian “Bubba” Rawl said in the release.

The Chatham Park connection

Rawl and his partner Tim Smith are co-founders of Preston Development Co., the company that is building the Chatham Park master-planned community.

Preston Development anticipates bringing 60,000 people, 22,000 homes and 22 million square feet of business, medical and commercial construction to Chatham Park and Pittsboro by 2045. Construction started several years ago.

Chatham Park will have the second Storyliving by Disney location announced in the United States, Disney officials said. The other community in development, Cotino, is located in Rancho Mirage, California.

“Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney’s innate curiosity and North Carolina’s spirit of discovery,” said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses.

