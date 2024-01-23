Disney fans love staying on-site to keep the magic going, but are Disney hotels worth their cost?

There are plaques near the entrances of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park that read, “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy.”

Disney parks, in general, allow guests to escape everyday worries and feel like kids again. To keep that vibe going, many fans choose to spend their whole vacation inside the Disney bubble by staying at a Disney-owned and operated resort hotel.

But is it worth it and how much does it cost? Here's what travelers planning Disney trips should know.

What are the perks of staying at a Disney hotel?

Complimentary leis are available to guests of Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.

Extra part time: Both Disneyland and Disney World offer their resort hotel guests 30 minutes of early theme park entry. As of Jan. 20, Disneyland alternates which park offers the perk each day: Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. All four of Disney World’s theme parks offer early entry daily.

Guests of Disney World’s Deluxe, Deluxe Villa resorts and a few other hotels also get extended evening hours on select dates, in select parks.

Complimentary parking: Disney World offers resort hotel guests free self-parking, which otherwise costs $30 per day at the parks for standard vehicles. Disneyland charges $40 per night for self-parking at its resort hotels.

Easy access: Free Disney transportation runs between Disney World's resort hotels and parks all day long and drops guests off closer to park entrances than they could park their cars. Guests can easily head back to their rooms for a midday break. There are no buses for Disneyland's resort hotels because they're all within walking distance of the parks, but guests with valid park tickets can take Disneyland's Monorail from Downtown Disney straight into Disneyland's Tomorrowland.

Disney magic: Each Disney resort hotel has it own unique theming, but that's not the only thing keeping guests inside the Disney bubble. Many fans say the level of service and sense of magic they experience on Disney property is unlike anywhere else.

Additional perks include access to various activities at each resort hotel, and at Disneyland, preferred access to dining reservations at hotel restaurants.

What’s the difference between staying at Disney World vs. Disneyland?

Disney World is huge. Everything is spread apart and nestled within the Florida resort’s massive footprint, so staying on property feels separate from the outside world.

Disneyland is surrounded by the bustling city of Anaheim, California. Some off-property, Good Neighbor hotels are actually closer to the parks and considerably less expensive than the signature Disneyland Hotel.

Young guests enjoy a morning dip at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort.

How much is a Disney World hotel per night?

From the rustic Campsites at Fort Wilderness to the luxurious Grand Floridian, there’s a Disney World resort hotel for just about every budget. There are also partner hotels on-site that are neither owned nor run by Disney, like the military-affiliated Shades of Green or Marriott’s Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin.

Here is every Disney-owned and operated resort hotel on the Florida property, in order of average nightly price. Travelers should note prices vary widely by date, party size, room type and limited-time promotion.

There are four different size campsites available at Fort Wilderness. Some campers go all out with their decorations, especially around the holidays.

The Campsites and Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Resort category: Moderate

Theme: Great outdoors

Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi to Magic Kingdom

Average nightly price: $71 for Campsites, $417 for Cabins

Note: The campsites are by far the cheapest accommodation option for travelers with tents or RVs. The resort hosts Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Campfire Sing-A-Long, which is free, among other outdoor activities.

The various sections of Disney's All-Star Music Resort pay tribute to different music genres.

Disney’s All-Star Movies, Music and Sports Resorts

Resort category: Value

Themes: Movies, music and sports

Disney transportation options: Bus

Average nightly price: $141.50

Note: These are the least expensive Disney hotels on property. Guests rooms have all been recently renovated and are almost exactly the same as the rooms at Pop Century.

Many guests hit the pool during breaks from the parks. The Hippy Dippy Pool is located in the 1960s section of Disney's Pop Century Resort.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Resort category: Value

Theme: Pop culture from the 1950s through the 1990s

Disney transportation options: Bus, Skyliner to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Average nightly rate: $189.50

Note: This is the least expensive resort along Disney’s Skyliner. It has a faithful following of fans who return year after year.

Disney characters make surprise visits to resort hotels like Disney's Art of Animation.

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Resort category: Value

Theme: Disney and Pixar animation

Disney transportation options: Bus, Skyliner to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios

Average nightly rate: $220.50

Note: This resort shares a Skyliner station with Pop Century.

Gran Destino Tower is reflected in the water at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort.

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Resort category: Moderate

Theme: Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish

Disney transportation options: Bus

Average nightly rate: $279.50

Note: Gran Destino has a more upscale vibe and generally higher prices than the rest of the resort.

Port Orleans - Riverside sits along Disney World's Sassagoula River.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort - Riverside and French Quarter

Resort category: Moderate

Theme: Louisiana

Disney transportation options: Bus to parks, water taxi to Disney Springs

Average nightly rate: $285

Note: Port Orleans - French Quarter is the only place on property where guests can get popular Mickey-shaped beignets.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort is a hub for Disney's Skyliner, which carries guests between select resort hotels, EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Resort category: Moderate

Theme: Caribbean

Disney transportation options: Bus, Skyliner to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios

Average nightly rate: $301

Note: Some guest rooms at this sprawling resort may actually be closer to Riviera’s Skyliner station.

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & SpaView All Resorts is all studios and villas.

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Resort category: Deluxe Villa

Theme: Equestrian, Victorian-era upstate New York

Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi to Disney Springs

Average nightly rate: $419

Note: Villas offer some of the largest room configurations on property for larger travel parties.

While both resorts evoke the outdoors, Disney's Wilderness Lodge should not be confused with Fort Wilderness.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa

Theme: National park lodges

Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi to Magic Kingdom and nearby resorts

Average nightly rate: $422 for Copper Creek and Boulder Creek Villas, $474 for Lodge

Note: This resort houses two very popular restaurants: Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White and Whispering Canyon Cafe, where cast members are known for their humor.

Disney's Old Key West Resort may be Disney's oldest Vacation Club property, but it's been renovated in recent years.

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Resort: Deluxe Villa

Theme: Florida keys

Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi to Disney Springs

Average nightly rate: $424

Note: This was Disney Vacation Club’s very first property.

With a sandy beach, lazy river and 230-foot waterslide, Stormalong Bay is a huge draw at Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resorts.

Disney Yacht and Beach Club Resorts

Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa

Theme: New England charm

Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi or Skyliner to Hollywood Studios

Average nightly rate: $499 for Villas, $532 for Beach Club, $541 for Yacht Club

Note: These connected resorts have some of the most coveted pools on property at shared Stormalong Bay. They’re also within footsteps of EPCOT.

Disney's Boardwalk is lined with restaurants and open to the public, not just guests staying at the inn.

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa

Theme: Old Atlantic City

Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi or Skyliner to Hollywood Studios

Average nightly rate: $556 for Villas, $577 for Inn

Note: The resort is also within easy walking distance to EPCOT.

Sunlight streams into the massive lobby of Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa

Theme: African safari

Disney transportation options: Bus

Average nightly rate: $422 for Jambo House Villas, $441 for Lodge and Kidani Village Villas

Note: Guests can see live animals from savannah view rooms. The resort also houses one of the nation’s largest collections of African art.

From the outside, Disney's Contemporary Resort looks the same today as it did in this 1975 photo.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa

Theme: Modern

Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi to nearby resorts, Monorail to EPCOT

Lowest average nightly rate: $520 for Resort, $597 for Bay Lake Tower

Note: The Contemporary and Polynesian were the two first resort hotels at Disney World. The Monorail runs right through the Contemporary’s atrium, and guests can walk to Magic Kingdom.

Intricate mosaics line a short tunnel connecting Disney's Riviera Resort to its Skyliner station.

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Resort category: Deluxe Villa

Theme: European

Disney transportation options: Bus, Skyliner to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios

Average nightly rate: $627

Note: This is the newest Disney resort on property.

Over-the-water bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort are among the most luxurious accommodations on property.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa

Theme: Polynesian

Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi, Monorail to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT

Average nightly rate: $627

Note: The resort is home to the highly popular Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Bar. The Polynesian is one of the few places guests can get Dole Whip outside of the parks.

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is one of three Monorail resorts near Magic Kingdom, along with the Polynesian and Contemporary. Some guests do a snack or bar crawl between them.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Resort category: Deluxe

Theme: Victorian-era Florida

Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi, Monorail to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT

Average nightly rate: $725

Note: During the Easter season, the resort displays dozens of elaborately designed chocolate eggs and over the holidays, it’s home to a massive gingerbread house that draws huge crowds.

How expensive is a Disneyland hotel?

Disneyland has three resort hotels, all within walking distance of its theme parks and Downtown Disney District. They are comparable to Disney World’s Deluxe and Deluxe Villa properties and priced accordingly. Prices vary widely by date, party size and room type.

Pixar Place Hotel will feature reimagined guest rooms and Pixar touches throughout the resort.

Disney’s Paradise Pier/Pixar Place HotelTheme: Pixar effective Jan. 30Average nightly rate: $405Note: This resort recently underwent a multi-million dollar transformation and officially debuts as Disneyland Pixar Place Hotel at the end of January. Guests have a dedicated entrance to Disney California Adventure.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, on the right, are Disney Vacation Club's newest property.

Disneyland HotelTheme: Disneyland past and presentAverage nightly rate: $520Note: This is Disney’s very first resort hotel and home to Disney Vacation Club’s newest property, the Villas at Disneyland Hotel.

Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney are just outside Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & SpaTheme: Craftsman, California wildernessAverage nightly rate: $656Note: Guests have their own entrance to Disney California Adventure. During the holidays, the striking hotel lobby features an intricately designed gingerbread house.

Are Disney hotels worth it?

For many fans, staying within the Disney bubble is priceless, and the perks can be well worth it, particularly at Disney World’s less expensive properties, where rates are comparable to off-property hotels.

The higher the cost, though, the less it may be worth it to some guests who would rather save their money for other experiences in the parks or elsewhere. It all depends on individual preferences and budgets.

Flamingos are among the many animals guests can see at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

