Disney fans love staying on-site to keep the magic going, but are Disney hotels worth their cost?
There are plaques near the entrances of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park that read, “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy.”
Disney parks, in general, allow guests to escape everyday worries and feel like kids again. To keep that vibe going, many fans choose to spend their whole vacation inside the Disney bubble by staying at a Disney-owned and operated resort hotel.
But is it worth it and how much does it cost? Here's what travelers planning Disney trips should know.
What are the perks of staying at a Disney hotel?
Extra park time: Both Disneyland and Disney World offer their resort hotel guests 30 minutes of early theme park entry. As of Jan. 20, Disneyland alternates which park offers the perk each day: Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. All four of Disney World’s theme parks offer early entry daily.
Guests of Disney World’s Deluxe, Deluxe Villa resorts and a few other hotels also get extended evening hours on select dates, in select parks.
Complimentary parking: Disney World offers resort hotel guests free self-parking, which otherwise costs $30 per day at the parks for standard vehicles. Disneyland charges $40 per night for self-parking at its resort hotels.
Easy access: Free Disney transportation runs between Disney World's resort hotels and parks all day long and drops guests off closer to park entrances than they could park their cars. Guests can easily head back to their rooms for a midday break. There are no buses for Disneyland's resort hotels because they're all within walking distance of the parks, but guests with valid park tickets can take Disneyland's Monorail from Downtown Disney straight into Disneyland's Tomorrowland.
Disney magic: Each Disney resort hotel has it own unique theming, but that's not the only thing keeping guests inside the Disney bubble. Many fans say the level of service and sense of magic they experience on Disney property is unlike anywhere else.
Additional perks include access to various activities at each resort hotel, and at Disneyland, preferred access to dining reservations at hotel restaurants.
Disney discount hack: How to save big with gift cards
What’s the difference between staying at Disney World vs. Disneyland?
Disney World is huge. Everything is spread apart and nestled within the Florida resort’s massive footprint, so staying on property feels separate from the outside world.
Disneyland is surrounded by the bustling city of Anaheim, California. Some off-property, Good Neighbor hotels are actually closer to the parks and considerably less expensive than the signature Disneyland Hotel.
How much is a Disney World hotel per night?
From the rustic Campsites at Fort Wilderness to the luxurious Grand Floridian, there’s a Disney World resort hotel for just about every budget. There are also partner hotels on-site that are neither owned nor run by Disney, like the military-affiliated Shades of Green or Marriott’s Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin.
Here is every Disney-owned and operated resort hotel on the Florida property, in order of average nightly price. Travelers should note prices vary widely by date, party size, room type and limited-time promotion.
The Campsites and Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Resort category: Moderate
Theme: Great outdoors
Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi to Magic Kingdom
Average nightly price: $71 for Campsites, $417 for Cabins
Note: The campsites are by far the cheapest accommodation option for travelers with tents or RVs. The resort hosts Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Campfire Sing-A-Long, which is free, among other outdoor activities.
Disney’s All-Star Movies, Music and Sports Resorts
Resort category: Value
Themes: Movies, music and sports
Disney transportation options: Bus
Average nightly price: $141.50
Note: These are the least expensive Disney hotels on property. Guests rooms have all been recently renovated and are almost exactly the same as the rooms at Pop Century.
Resort category: Value
Theme: Pop culture from the 1950s through the 1990s
Disney transportation options: Bus, Skyliner to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Average nightly rate: $189.50
Note: This is the least expensive resort along Disney’s Skyliner. It has a faithful following of fans who return year after year.
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
Resort category: Value
Theme: Disney and Pixar animation
Disney transportation options: Bus, Skyliner to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios
Average nightly rate: $220.50
Note: This resort shares a Skyliner station with Pop Century.
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
Resort category: Moderate
Theme: Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish
Disney transportation options: Bus
Average nightly rate: $279.50
Note: Gran Destino has a more upscale vibe and generally higher prices than the rest of the resort.
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort - Riverside and French Quarter
Resort category: Moderate
Theme: Louisiana
Disney transportation options: Bus to parks, water taxi to Disney Springs
Average nightly rate: $285
Note: Port Orleans - French Quarter is the only place on property where guests can get popular Mickey-shaped beignets.
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Resort category: Moderate
Theme: Caribbean
Disney transportation options: Bus, Skyliner to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios
Average nightly rate: $301
Note: Some guest rooms at this sprawling resort may actually be closer to Riviera’s Skyliner station.
Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
Resort category: Deluxe Villa
Theme: Equestrian, Victorian-era upstate New York
Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi to Disney Springs
Average nightly rate: $419
Note: Villas offer some of the largest room configurations on property for larger travel parties.
Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa
Theme: National park lodges
Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi to Magic Kingdom and nearby resorts
Average nightly rate: $422 for Copper Creek and Boulder Creek Villas, $474 for Lodge
Note: This resort houses two very popular restaurants: Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White and Whispering Canyon Cafe, where cast members are known for their humor.
Resort: Deluxe Villa
Theme: Florida keys
Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi to Disney Springs
Average nightly rate: $424
Note: This was Disney Vacation Club’s very first property.
Disney Yacht and Beach Club Resorts
Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa
Theme: New England charm
Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi or Skyliner to Hollywood Studios
Average nightly rate: $499 for Villas, $532 for Beach Club, $541 for Yacht Club
Note: These connected resorts have some of the most coveted pools on property at shared Stormalong Bay. They’re also within footsteps of EPCOT and a longer walk to Hollywood Studios.
Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa
Theme: Old Atlantic City
Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi or Skyliner to Hollywood Studios
Average nightly rate: $556 for Villas, $577 for Inn
Note: The resort is also within easy walking distance of EPCOT and a longer walk to Hollywood Studios.
Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa
Theme: African safari
Disney transportation options: Bus
Average nightly rate: $422 for Jambo House Villas, $441 for Lodge and Kidani Village Villas
Note: Guests can see live animals from savannah view rooms. The resort also houses one of the nation’s largest collections of African art.
Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa
Theme: Modern
Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi to nearby resorts, Monorail to EPCOT
Lowest average nightly rate: $520 for Resort, $597 for Bay Lake Tower
Note: The Contemporary and Polynesian were the two first resort hotels at Disney World. The Monorail runs right through the Contemporary’s atrium. This is the closest resort to Magic Kingdom, which is a short walk away.
Resort category: Deluxe Villa
Theme: European
Disney transportation options: Bus, Skyliner to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios
Average nightly rate: $627
Note: This is the newest Disney resort on property.
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Resort category: Deluxe, Deluxe Villa
Theme: Polynesian
Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi, Monorail to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT
Average nightly rate: $627
Note: The resort is home to the highly popular Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Bar. The Polynesian is one of the few places guests can get Dole Whip outside of the parks.
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Resort category: Deluxe
Theme: Victorian-era Florida
Disney transportation options: Bus, water taxi, Monorail to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT
Average nightly rate: $725
Note: During the Easter season, the resort displays dozens of elaborately designed chocolate eggs and over the holidays, it’s home to a massive gingerbread house that draws huge crowds.
How expensive is a Disneyland hotel?
Disneyland has three resort hotels, all within walking distance of its theme parks and Downtown Disney District. They are comparable to Disney World’s Deluxe and Deluxe Villa properties and priced accordingly. Prices vary widely by date, party size and room type.
Disney’s Paradise Pier/Pixar Place Hotel
Theme: Pixar effective Jan. 30
Average nightly rate: $405
Note: This resort recently underwent a multi-million dollar transformation and officially debuts as Disneyland Pixar Place Hotel at the end of January. Guests have a dedicated entrance to Disney California Adventure.
Theme: Disneyland past and present
Average nightly rate: $520
Note: This is Disney’s very first resort hotel and home to Disney Vacation Club’s newest property, the Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
Theme: Craftsman, California wilderness
Average nightly rate: $656
Note: This resort is adjacent to Disney California Adventure, and guests have their own entrance to the park. During the holidays, the striking hotel lobby features an intricately designed gingerbread house.
Are Disney hotels worth it?
For many fans, staying within the Disney bubble is priceless, and the perks can be well worth it, particularly at Disney World’s less expensive properties, where rates are comparable to off-property hotels.
The higher the cost, though, the less it may be worth it to some guests who would rather save their money for other experiences in the parks or elsewhere. It all depends on individual preferences and budgets.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney bubble: Is it worth it to stay at Disney hotels?