Disney has a new grilled cheese sandwich made with doughnuts, and fans aren't sure how to feel about it

Disney Parks is serving up a doughnut grilled cheese. Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew/Facebook

Disney World is now selling grilled cheese on doughnuts.

The sandwich is sold at the Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew shop in Disney Springs.

Fans and critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new Disney sandwich.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

One Disney restaurant is serving a new take on the classic grilled cheese sandwich, with a doughnut taking the place of sliced bread.

The cheesy creation comes from Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew, a doughnut shop located at Disney Springs, the dining and shopping area in Disney World.

Everglazed's menu lists a grilled cheese served on a griddled, sweet, round bun that will run customers $6. But guests with a sweet tooth can pay $1 more and substitute a glazed doughnut as the bread component.

Read more: Disney lost $3.5 billion in operating income from its closed theme parks last quarter and analysts say the impact could weigh on the business for years

Brooke McDonald of Simplemost tried the sandwich herself and said it's "more sweet than savory," "oozing" with cheese, and "rich" in flavor. McDonald also spoke with Mike Crave, the managing director of Everglazed, about how the sandwich came to be.

"We knew we wanted a couple of savory sandwiches to compliment the sweet donuts and what's better than a classic grilled cheese with a twist?" Crave said.

The team uses four slices of American cheese, which Crave said creates their ideal melty consistency. "Our chefs grill the sweet bun halves on the cut sides, flip them over and then pile on the cheese - and we mean pile it on," he added. "As the cheese begins to melt, the halves are put together and the sandwich is griddled until the cheese is ready to ooze."

Some Disney fans were horrified, while others loved the idea of a doughnut grilled cheese

Disney lovers took to Twitter to share their reactions to the over-the-top grilled cheese, and not everyone was thrilled with the concept.

Story continues

—Mathew L Reyes (@MathewLReyes) January 21, 2021

But some, including McDonald who said it was delicious, were excited by the idea of combining these two comfort foods.

And of course there were some people who couldn't decide how they felt about it yet.

—Geno Ate Tampa (@GenoAteTampa) January 20, 2021

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider