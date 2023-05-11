Disney Head Says AI Presents “Interesting Opportunities”

“AI developments represent some pretty interesting opportunities for us,” Bob Iger said on the Disney ( $DIS ) earnings call. “In fact, we’re already starting to use AI to create some efficiencies and ultimately to better serve consumers.”

Everywhere you turn everyone is talking about AI! From Bob Iger the CEO of Disney and how its infiltrating the company to students on campuses across the country.

Companies are really embracing AI. Microsoft ( $MSFT ), Google and YouTube - both owned by Alphabet ( $GOOG ; $GOOGL ) use it for all aspects of their business and don’t forget about META ($META) parent company of Facebook and Instagram who also uses it for monetization and suggesting relevant content to each particular user.

According to the IBM Global AI Adoption Index ( $IBM ), 1 in 4 companies are adopting AI strategies to balance labor and skill shortages. And because of this universities are incorporating the technology into their curriculum.

Indeed says if you are looking for a career in AI consider a computer science degree. This will allow you to explore all aspects of the AI field, everything from robotics to visual computing.

If you are a high school student, you might wonder what schools are the best? U.S. News and World Report ranks the best computer science schools in the U.S. among them: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and University of California at Berkeley.

With more than 40% of companies currently using AI or looking to incorporate it into their businesses, consumers are worried about the trustworthiness of the software.

One area consumers are worried about AI is the idea it can replace humans in the workforce. AI expert Kai-Fu Lee, during a lecture at Northwestern University said “The simple question to ask is, ‘How routine is a job?’ And that is how likely [it is] a job will be replaced by AI, because AI can, within the routine task, learn to optimize itself. And the more quantitative, the more objective the job is—separating things into bins, washing dishes, picking fruits and answering customer service calls—those are very much scripted tasks that are repetitive and routine in nature. In the matter of five, 10 or 15 years, they will be displaced by AI.”

