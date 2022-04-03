Disney Heiress Slams Florida Parental-Rights Law, Bemoans ‘Culture War Nonsense’

Disney heiress Abigail Disney blasted resistance to radical gender and racial ideology infiltrating companies such as hers in an internet rant Friday, while calling Florida’s Parental Rights Education measure, recently codified into law, “culture war nonsense.”

The granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, who co-founded The Walt Disney Company with Walt Disney, Abigail Disney responded to anti-critical-race-theory activist Christopher Rufo’s promise on Twitter to wage “moral war” against the entertainment behemoth and turn “half their customers against them.” Rufo’s comment was in relation to the leaked tapes he obtained of Disney producers and executives revealing an agenda to insert LGBTQ elements and characters into children’s animation.

“Like all radical ideologues, the right wing has finally run amok and is coming to devour the hand that feeds it. Business. For my part I am delighted. It is the business world that has been, either by act or omission, feeding the opportunist right wing to distract,” Disney tweeted.

She claimed that the outrage and backlash over the Disney woke revelations were from a small minority of Americans.

“This ‘anti-woke’ right wing nonsense is unsupported by a large majority of Americans. In fact most Americans are offended by it and wish it would just go away,” she said.

As for the Florida Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits the instruction of gender ideology and sexual content to elementary schoolers in the state, deferring parents on how to teach these sensitive subjects to their young children, a recent survey suggests bipartisan, national support. Once they read the text of the legislation, looking beyond the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ nickname ascribed to it by progressives, most Americans approve the measure by a 61-26 margin, a Public Opinion Strategies poll from Thursday shows. Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill last week, but it has already been challenged by LGBT advocacy groups and families in the state, predicting an onerous legal battle ahead.

Disney alleged that companies have been victims of a fringe right-wing activism, fueled by “deep pockets” and powerful lobbying. She suggested that companies like Disney must no longer take a position of “neutrality” on politics now that there’s a vocal and vicious right-wing counter-cultural movement.

“You need two things to rule with a minority. First, you need to be constantly looking for fresh meat to throw to the minions, to keep them riled up all the time. That works until the herd thins (remember Scar in Lion King?). So now they’ve come for American Businesses,” she said.

“Right now, when it matters most of all, they will stand for those values with every fiber of their being. Yeah guys like Rufo can try, but Disney is so much bigger, means so much more to the American people than that little punk can ever hope to mean,” she added.

