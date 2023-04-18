Disney to Host ‘Pride Nite’ after DeSantis Announces Bill Stripping Entertainment Giant of Self-Granted Protections

Hours after Governor Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.) unveiled new legislation that would strip Disney World of its self-granted protections, Disney Land in California announced that it will hold its “first-ever Pride Nite” in mid-June.

“The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June!” the company’s official Twitter account cheered on Monday afternoon.

The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June! This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more: https://t.co/Y6vOJ3QXms pic.twitter.com/j97sB1kHod — Disney (@Disney) April 17, 2023

The announcement comes on the heels of Governor DeSantis confirming that Florida lawmakers were planning to undo Disney’s last-ditch efforts to avoid state oversight on the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a self-governing zone encompassing the theme park.

While DeSantis earlier removed five of the board’s Disney-approved members, the departing and disgruntled allies sought to counteract the Florida governor’s plans and passed a special measure returning power to the theme park.

The new bill would “make sure that people understand that you don’t get to put your own company over the will of the people of Florida,” DeSantis stated.

Disney and Governor DeSantis have been increasingly at odds since the corporation publicly opposed his administration’s Parental Rights in Education bill declaring it “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law.”

The legislation was originally passed through the Republican-dominated state legislature in March 2022.

Story continues

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” the initial version read.

Critics have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill due to its strict prohibitions on gender identity and sexual orientation instruction among minors nine and younger.

The Florida governor has been proactive when it comes to shielding minors from overly sexualized content.

In March, news that the luxury Miami hotel, the Hyatt Regency, hosted a holiday-themed drag show with minors present, led DeSantis to strip it of its liquor license.

The event featured prosthetic genitals, performers rubbing fake breasts on audience members, “simulated masturbation” as well as “graphic depictions of childbirth and/or abortion,” a complaint filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported.

The growing tension between the two later led Governor DeSantis to strip Disney World of its special district status last April which previously permitted the company a unique degree of freedom overseeing development and services around the theme park.

In February, DeSantis signed a bill enabling the state of Florida to reassert control of Disney World’s special district. “Look at your watch and you’ll know at what time the corporate kingdom finally came to an end,” the governor said at a signing ceremony.

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to end self-governing status for Disney World, takes control of special district: "Look at your watch and you'll know at what time the Corporate Kingdom finally came to an end." https://t.co/KbqfmrjIKd pic.twitter.com/ob9IenvILM — Forbes (@Forbes) February 27, 2023

The “Pride Nite” event was first introduced last Thursday by Valerie Lee, a public relations manager and spokeswoman for the company.

“During Pride Month in June, Disneyland After Dark will bring the first-ever Pride Nite for two unforgettable evenings at Disneyland Resort!”

“Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is a separately ticketed event which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, and will be held on June 13 and 15, 2023, inside Disneyland park,” Lee wrote on the theme park’s corporate blog teasing that the special event will feature a “Cavalcade” with Mickey and Minnie Mouse “dressed in special attire.”

🌈 Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, proudly join us for the ﬁrst-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite at Disneyland Park on June 13 & 15! Delight in a dance party, photo ops and more! Tickets go on sale 4/20/23! Availability is limited. https://t.co/BXSHcBjOLJ pic.twitter.com/XL86GbqHC5 — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) April 13, 2023

More from National Review