Disney on Ice among 11 things to do in the Rockford area this weekend

This weekend offers a variety of events for you and your family.

You can check on Disney on Ice, learn to quilt and learn more about mental health resources in the Rockford area.

Here are 11 things to do in the area.

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic

What: This show uses iconic and modern stories to encourage people of all ages to follow their hearts and embrace who they really are. The show comes to life with a fast-paced, fun, live experience that immerses fans of all ages in on-ice renditions of the groundbreaking stories of Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled, Cinderella and Coco.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 12; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14; and 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $15-$75

For more: 815-968-5222

Ladies Night

What: Come for Ladies Night with women-owned businesses in the area. Bring your friends and focus on some self-care this winter. There will be giveaways and complimentary bubbly to enjoy while shopping.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11

Where: Rooted, 1408 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Free to attend

For more: 815-494-3649

Ars Pvblica: The Muse

What: The Underground welcomes visual artist and winner of the Rockford Area Arts Council's Artist of the Year award (2022) Jenny Mathews; multifaceted musician, Micky Torpedo; local writer and author, Rachel León; and modern dance duo, Caitlyn and Meghan Bailor to its forum. Each will present a response to the theme before a discussion.

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12

Where: The Underground, 418 E. State St., Rockford

For more: Ars Pvblica on Facebook

Future 2024: Live Reading

What: What will 2024 look like? Join seven writers/poets as they explore their visions of 2024 through poetry, prose and spoken word. This event features: NPR/WNIJ host of Poetically Yours, Yvonne Boose; MK Davis; Rockford Poet Laureate Jenna Goldsmith; Dave Pedersen; Chris Sims and Mary Sisk.

When: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12

Where: Maze Books, 406 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: 779-970-5912

Disco Night

What: Come skate the night away at our disco-themed skate night.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12

Where: Riverside Ice Arena, 369 Leonard Court, Belvidere

Cost: $5; $3 for age 4 to 17; free for age 3 and younger; $5 for skate rental; $3 for bobby rental

For more: 815-547-9557

Family Nature Game Day

What: Cozy up indoors with nature themed games, puzzles, and crafts for all ages. Snacks and hot beverages provided. Please register in advance.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit

Cost: $15 per family

For more: 815-200-6910

Beginning Quilting

What: Learn the basics of beginning quilting. This class meets for two sessions.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 and Jan. 27

Where: Necchi Sewing Center, 5301 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $60; pattern is included

For more: 815-394-0775

More: New event in Rockford will focus on mental health, trauma

MLK State of the Mind Address

What: This event is a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, learn from experts and build connections within our community. Let's come together to address mental health and trauma in a supportive and inclusive environment.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: Maddox Theatre, Rockford University, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: 815-226-4000

Premier Card Shows

What: Vendors from all over the Midwest will be here with vintage, modern, TCG, non-sports, high end, bargain boxes, sealed product, autographs, sports memorabilia and supplies. Come out to buy, sell or trade. Onsite card grading submissions for PSA, SGC, and CGC through 5-Star Cards.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: IBEW Local 363 Henry Miller Hall, 6820 Mill Road, Rockford

For more: premiercardshows@gmail.com

Music by Candlelight

What: Come for an afternoon of woodwind and string music in Rockford’s historic First Lutheran Church. Featuring music by Beethoven, melodies by Villa-Lobos and more. Programmed by RSO Principal Bassoonist Karl Rzasa in partnership with Artistic Coordinator and Concertmaster Michèle Lekas and featuring nine RSO musicians.

When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14

Where: First Lutheran Church, 225 S. Third St., Rockford

Cost: $40; $15 for students 19 and older with valid student ID; $10 for age 18 and younger

For more: 815-965-0049

11th Annual Blessing of the River

What: All are welcome to attend this service and the annual blessing of the water, the community and the river at the Tinker Swiss Cottage bridge.

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14

Where: Tinker Swiss Cottage, Kent St., Rockford

For more: 815-398-2134

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Disney on Ice stops in Rockford, Illinois this weekend