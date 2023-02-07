Disney investors await CEO Iger's revival plan with results on tap

European premiere of "The Lion King" in London
1
Dawn Chmielewski
·3 min read

By Dawn Chmielewski

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger is expected to discuss a turnaround plan on Wednesday, when the media company delivers its first quarterly results since the return of the executive who built the modern incarnation of Disney.

As anxiety sweeps across the rank and file at the entertainment conglomerate, according to employees and company observers, investors said they anticipate Iger will articulate a new vision for the company he built and ran for 15 years.

"It's Bob Iger presenting for the first time in public. Everybody’s going to be listening," said Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich. "This is the right place to do it. It’s the right time."

Disney and Iger are under pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, chief executive of Trian Fund Management, who has launched a proxy battle to place him on the board. He has accused the company of underperforming financially, despite its global scale and collection of powerful entertainment brands.

The company urged its shareholders to reject Peltz's bid, noting in a Feb. 2 letter that the board has the right combination of experience, skills and perspective to guide Disney through an unprecedented period of change. It also endorsed Iger's leadership, adding that Disney generated a shareholder return of 554% under his previous tenure as CEO.

Shortly after returning as CEO in November, Iger announced plans to restore decision-making power to the company's creative executives. That change resulted in the departure of Kareem Daniel, head of the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution group created by Iger's predecessor, Bob Chapek, to consolidate budgeting and distribution for the studio's content.

In Disney's famously tight-lipped culture, even senior executives say they do not know what is to come. Discussions about the restructuring are taking place at the highest level of the company, involving general entertainment chief Dana Walden, film Chairman Alan Bergman, ESPN's Jimmy Pitaro and Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy.

AWAITING UPDATE ON STREAMING STRATEGY, ESPN

Wall Street is waiting for Iger's assessment of Disney's streaming business, which he launched with the 2017 announcement that the company would form its own direct-to-consumer service. The company has amassed a combined 235.7 million subscribers across its trio of streaming services - Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ - even as losses rose to $1.5 billion in the most recent quarter.

Investors have begun prioritizing profit over subscriber growth since last year, when Netflix Inc reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade. Disney has said it expects its direct-to-consumer service to reach profitability in fiscal 2024.

Disney's longtime cash cow, ESPN, is another focus for Wall Street. The sports network has been caught between declining cable subscribers and increasing fees paid to sports leagues.

"I'm not expecting numbers to be changed, but I am expecting thoughtful conversations that are honest about these businesses," said media analyst Michael Nathanson of SVB MoffettNathanson.

Wall Street analysts are expecting first-quarter earnings of 78 cents a share, down from $1.06 a year ago, on revenue of $23.37 billion, up from $21.8 billion a year ago.

Analysts polled by FactSet estimate Disney+ will have 163 million subscribers, down modestly from the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Disney: 3 changes Bob Iger has made since taking over

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Disney following Bob Iger’s return.

  • Buying This Stock Could Be the Smartest Thing You Ever Do

    Disney is a strong growth company with a timeless portfolio of content, characters, and intellectual property (IP), which is being monetized through various revenue streams. The return of CEO Bob Iger may lead to a refocus on intellectual property and cost reductions, most likely resulting in stronger earnings over time. First, let's take a closer look at what makes Disney such a unique and valuable company.

  • ChatGPT frenzy continues to lift artificial intelligence stock SoundHoundAI as it soars 300% in the last month

    Shares of SoundHoundAI extended gains on Tuesday, while other artificial intelligence stocks have cooled off.

  • WHO says more than 20,000 may die from Turkish earthquake as freezing temperatures hinder rescue efforts

    WHO says more than 20,000 may die from Turkish earthquake as freezing temperatures hinder rescue efforts

  • Why Tim Scott could be the only senator to run for president in 2024

    South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R) in the coming weeks will hold events in Iowa and his home state as part of a listening tour that is expected to springboard him into the 2024 Republican presidential primary, making him the first U.S. senator to jump into the contest in either party. There’s also a chance…

  • Suspect arrested in Davis, tied to organized retail theft operation in Yolo County

    The string of retail thefts dates back to September 2022, prosecutors said.

  • Watch: The car harpoon scene in 'Fate of the Furious' remains one of the coolest action scenes ever

    Someone somewhere must be keeping tabs on how many cars the Fast & Furious film franchise has turned to useless rubble by now. After all, wrecks mean nothing to Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his capable gearhead gang, who tend to treat their never-ending supply of rides like mobile steel piñatas. When the chase is on, no whip seems safe from the family’s leaden feet — and in this epic showdown from 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, that even means Dom’s beastly black 1971 Plymouth GTX. Coached remo

  • AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union

    U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to leave the Biden administration to run the National Hockey League Players’ Association, according to two people familiar with his plans. The hockey players' union has been searching for a new executive director to take over for Don Fehr, who had been in charge for more than a decade. A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in videos posted online during his tenure from 2014 to 2021 as mayor of Boston.

  • Ukraine Latest: Tanks Pledged as Russia Claims Gains in Bakhmut

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will receive another batch of German-made battle tanks as Russia’s defense chief said Kremlin forces are “advancing successfully” in a battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseTech Drives Stock Gains as Traders Weigh Powell: Markets WrapUS Moves to Recover Chin

  • Disney: ESPN may be 'the most important issue for Bob Iger,' analyst says

    As Disney gears up to report its fiscal first quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday, one analyst says the future of ESPN is a paramount issue for CEO Bob Iger.

  • 2023 State of the Union address: Will Boebert and Greene behave? Here's how to watch

    Joe Biden's State of the Union address should be a dignified affair. Last year, Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene made it anything but.

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently upgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) and Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) were among the notable stocks that posted their fourth-quarter results on Monday. While […]

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stock Bets Cathie Wood Is Taking Into 2023

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq represents a collection of more risky stocks than the other major indexes and that is reflected by a poorer performance in bear markets and a better display during bull runs. But the risks associated with the Nasdaq are mere child play compared to edgier funds such as Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF. Now that really hit the skids during last year’s bear, but the fund is also up 37% year-to-date, putting the Nasdaq's 15% gain in the shade. In fact, throwing more shade the N

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.