Disney Just Amended Its Lawsuit To Troll Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been heating up for months, and now, it’s starting to get petty too. Walt Disney World filed an amended version of its lawsuit in order to add quotes from the Governor himself. Now, the complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief literally opens with a pull quote that comes from a DeSantis interview over the weekend: “This all started, of course, with our parents’ rights bill.” Let’s give a little backstory here for those of you that may be out of the loop and not get why that's a pretty big roast, at least in legal terms. Last year, the State Of Florida introduced a bill that prohibited public school teachers from discussing sexual orientation with children in Kindergarten through third grade. Governor DeSantis and other Republican lawmakers referred to it as a parents rights bill. Its opponents derisively referred to it as the Don’t Say Gay Bill.