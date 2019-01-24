Disney Looks to Attract Users with Low Cost Disney+ & Hulu

Disney DIS is betting big on the streaming services market. The company has the capacity and resources to create a niche for itself owing to its popular franchises and brand value.



Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, is likely to cost lower than Netflix NFLX, which recently hiked its subscription prices in the range of 13% to 18% for U.S. customers.



Moreover, Hulu recently cut the price of its basic ad-supported plan by $2 to $5.99/month, making it the most affordable streaming service in the U.S. market. However, Hulu hiked the price of its live TV offering by $5 to $44.99/month while its ad-free version remains unchanged at $11.99/month.



Notably, Disney, which currently holds 30% stake in Hulu, is entitled to another 30% stake after acquiring Fox. Comcast CMCSA owns 30% stake in Hulu and AT & T the remaining 10%.



Hulu’s Initiatives and Disney+ Launch to Boost User Base



Hulu’s price cut of its most popular plan is expected to attract users. The last price cut in 2010 increased its user base and retention rates, per The Wall Street Journal. Notably, Hulu added 8 million U.S. subscribers in 2018, up 48% year over year, bringing the total count to 25 million.



Moreover, expanding user base may help Hulu grow its ad revenues, which surged 45% year over year to $1.5 billion in 2018. Further, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has plans to take the service global and add more international licensed content after completing Twenty-First Century Fox acquisition. Notably, 89% of Hulu subscribers first watched licensed programming before watching original content, per 7Park Data.



Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, will leverage the company’s existing IP along with investments in original content. Moreover, the company’s acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox will further strengthen its film and TV slate.



Free Service Providers Giving a Tough Time



Disney is investing heavily due to the competitive nature of the streaming market, despite losing more than $1 billion from its streaming segments in 2018. Moreover, the company will face competition not only from dominant player like Netflix but also from free streaming services.



Recently Amazon and Sinclair Broadcast SBGI launched a free streaming service. Additionally, Viacom will enter the free streaming space after it completes the acquisition of Pluto TV. Comcast announced the launch of a free service in early 2020. The free services may easily attract users from existing players and are likely to threaten Disney’s user base growth.



Nevertheless, Disney’s worldwide popular franchises along with its investments may help the company’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) services flourish even in this highly competitive market.



Disney currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



