Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

Disney cast members stage a car caravan outside Disneyland California, calling for higher safety standards for Disneyland to reopen
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.

"Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions," Disney said.

The company also said all the newly hired employees will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning their employment.

Disney's announcement comes after major tech companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said earlier this week that all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices.

Health authorities on Tuesday said Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘You’re killing me’: Bodcam footage shows violence that led to arrest of two Colorado police officers

    Chief of under-fire department says she ‘welled up’ at shocking footage from an arrest that allegedly left the victim bleeding and unconsciousness

  • To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets

    Millions of people in the U.S. who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine could soon have a new reason to roll up their sleeves: money in their pockets. President Joe Biden is calling on states and local governments to join those that are already handing out dollars for shots. New York, the nation's biggest city, started doling out $100 awards on Friday.

  • New film revisits mysterious death of Black high school athlete in rural Georgia

    The mysterious death of a Black high school wrestler in 2013 is the subject of “Finding Kendrick Johnson” — a new documentary out Friday.

  • ‘All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip-Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997)’ Film Review

    As far as titles go, you can’t accuse Jeremy Elkin’s “All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip-Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997)” of false advertising. Tracing the two youth cultures as they dance around one another and finally intersect on the streets of New York City throughout the decade, the director gathers an astonishing amount […]

  • Fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi accuses US of ‘hiding the facts’ about murder of dissident Saudi journalist

    Exclusive: Hatice Cengiz says without justice ‘tragedy could happen again’, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Disney to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations

    The Burbank entertainment giant is taking the unprecedented step, saying, the 'well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority.'

  • Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?

    The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated should get tested three to five days after a potential exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms. In May, the CDC said vaccinated people face very little risk of serious illness and don’t need to be tested in most cases, even if exposed to someone who was sick. The COVID-19 vaccines are still very good at protecting people from getting seriously ill, but the CDC says new data shows vaccinated people infected with the delta variant could spread it to others.

  • The Walt Disney Co. will require employees to get vaccinated

    The Walt Disney Company announced that it will require all salaried and non union employees to be vaccinated.

  • U.S. refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump -experts

    The U.S. Justice Department's refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump's legal defense in the same case, experts said. The department late Tuesday told a federal judge it had declined https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-wont-defend-republican-lawmaker-capitol-riot-lawsuit-2021-07-28 a request by Representative Morris "Mo" Brooks to grant him immunity by covering him under the Westfall Act, which shields federal employees from being sued for their words or actions in the course of their employment. Experts said the move appeared to send a message to Trump, a co-defendant in the case, ruling out immunity when it warned that inciting an attack on Congress "is not within the scope of employment of a Representative - or any federal employee."

  • Philippines to place Manila area in lockdown to curb Delta variant

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved the imposition of lockdown measures in the capital region, in a bid to contain the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and to shield the country's medical system. The Manila capital region, a sprawl of 16 cities home to more than 13 million people, will be placed under the tightest quarantine curbs from Aug. 6 to 20, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a televised address.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Union-Busting Firm As Workers Start To Come Together

    In a public statement addressed to employees earlier this week, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said the company was reviewing policies and procedures to help promote a more respectful and inclusive workplace. To help accomplish that, the company has retained the services of prestigious law firm WilmerHale, which is the same law firm helping Amazon keep its workers from unionizing. Considering ongoing efforts to unionize game workers, the partnership is a little concerning.

  • Put The Salary In The Job Post, You Cowards

    Once, at the end of a long job interview, after discussing everything else under the sun, I asked the interviewer what the pay range was for the position. Her lips thinned; she was clearly offended. She said it wasn’t something the company was comfortable sharing. As frustrating as her response was, it was also typical. Anyone who has ever looked for a job probably has experience with companies being cagey about pay. But often we accept it as the way the negotiation game is played, like it’s a d

  • Indian billionaire's new airline may give Boeing a chance to regain lost ground

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's plan to launch an ultra-low-cost airline, could give planemaker Boeing a chance to regain lost ground in India after the fall of one of its biggest customers, Jet Airways, two years ago, industry executives say. Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffett" for his successful stock investments, plans to team up with former CEOs of IndiGo, the country's biggest carrier, and Jet Airways to tap into demand for domestic air travel. While Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air comes at a time when India's aviation industry is reeling from the impact of the pandemic, with airlines losing billions of dollars, the sector's long-term prospect makes it a hot market for planemakers Boeing and Airbus.

  • 1931 Chevy Restoration Gets Supreme Court Ruling

    This could set a legal precedent which affects many…

  • 136 Million People Don't Know This Key Social Security Fact

    When you're making retirement plans, you need to understand the role Social Security will play in supporting you. According to a recent survey conducted by Nationwide, just 54% of people are aware what percentage of their income will be replaced by Social Security. With around 252 million adults in the United States, that means more than 136 million people are lacking a clear idea of the amount of income Social Security will provide relative to what they earned before retiring.

  • Gerard Butler Sues for $10 Million in Profits From ‘Olympus Has Fallen’

    Gerard Butler filed a lawsuit on Friday alleging he is owed at least $10 million in backend compensation for the 2013 action film “Olympus Has Fallen.” Butler sued Nu Image/Millennium Films, claiming that the producer had understated domestic and foreign receipts by tens of millions of dollars and had failed to report $8 million that […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One trick to investing is trying to predict the future -- but that doesn't mean you should buy a crystal ball and attempt to time the market. Instead, pay attention to secular trends, and look for companies that could benefit over the long term.

  • 'In full desperation mode,' some restaurant owners turn to unconventional methods to hire employees

    As restaurants plead for patience and understanding, they’re actively recruiting new hires in unconventional — and sometimes controversial —ways.

  • ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit: CAA Slams Disney for Releasing Scarlett Johansson’s Salary

    The legal and public relations battle between Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Company escalated on Friday morning as the actress’ talent agency rose to her defense and slammed the media conglomerate for leaking her salary in “an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman.” The move comes less than 24 hours […]

  • The FIRE movement confronts the 4% rule

    Should you FIRE the 4% spending rule in retirement? My play on words refers to the “Financial Independence, Retire Early” movement, as it applies to the standard retirement spending rule that many financial planners have traditionally recommended. New research has analyzed whether changes need to be made to that rule if you’re planning for a 50-year retirement—which is the avowed goal of some followers of the FIRE movement.