Disney Needs to Offer ‘All-You-Can Eat’ Streaming, Says Dan Loeb

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Deveau
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb is calling on the Walt Disney Co. to do more to leverage its leadership position in sports, general entertainment and blockbuster franchises in order to unlock the full potential of its streaming services.

Loeb said in a letter to investors in his hedge fund Third Point Friday that his optimistic view of Disney’s streaming service has proved to be correct, with the division now generating over $15 billion in annual revenue and in turn helping drive the company’s stock up 70% since May 2020. The company has also doubled its medium-term Disney+ content investment while maintaining its profitability guidance due to the platform’s early success, he noted.

Experiments with premier access to the release of Black Widow, for example, for an additional fee, and access to the release of films like Pixar’s Luca and Soul have been instrumental in that success, Loeb said.

“While the progress thus far has been commendable, even more can be done to realize Disney’s full potential in streaming,” Loeb said in letter.

Loeb’s Third Point first disclosed its position in Disney in October, and called on the company at the time to suspend its dividend and redirect those funds toward more aggressively creating content for its direct-to-consumer streaming service, Disney+.

On Friday, he urged Disney to provide an all-you-can eat approach to its direct-to-consumer offering. That means offering its various content on a single platform under the Disney+ brand, “where all theatrical content is available day-and-date with no additional fee to subscribers.”

Over the past year, he said he has left his meetings with Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek and Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy impressed by their relentless pursuit of long-term shareholder value. But he said there remains an “immense” opportunity for the company to tap into with a billion global broadband-enabled homes, 4 billion mobile smartphone subscribers, and at least a billion global Disney fans.

“Establishing a durable leadership position in the competitive global streaming market will require tough choices, aggressive investment, unwavering focus and consistent innovation,” he said.

Crypto and RH

In his letter, Loeb also discussed his recent foray into cryptocurrency, and Third Point’s relatively new position in RH, the upscale home-furnishing company that used to be called Restoration Hardware.

He said over the past two quarters, Third Point has made several investments in private companies that are creating critical infrastructure to enable broader crypto trading and usage, including CypherTrace inc., Bitwise Asset Management, and FTX Trading Ltd. He said Third Point also participated in investments in eToro Group Ltd. and Circle, he said.

“Like many emerging asset classes, we anticipate extreme volatility in price and sentiment, but these concerns are dwarfed by the incredible disruptive potential offered by this technology,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Third Point began building its position in RH late last year on the belief that Chief Executive Officer Gary Friedman was “once-in-a-generation leader.” While most furniture companies are not known for their high returns, RH has bucked those trends by improving product quality and design, supply chain efficiency, retail presentation and essentially eliminating discounting.

“In the same way that Ferrari should not be compared to other auto manufacturers, we believe RH should not be considered a traditional furniture company,” he said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why This 1 Consumer Discretionary Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Focus List, a top feature of the Zacks Premium portfolio service.

  • Why Shares of Array Technologies Sank 13% in July

    Between rising steel prices and bearish sentiment from analysts, investors weren't feeling so sunny about this solar industry niche player last month.

  • Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill

    Nearing decision time, senators struggled late Thursday to wrap up work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan despite hopes to expedite consideration and voting on the nearly $1 trillion proposal. The package had appeared on track for eventual Senate passage, a rare accord between Republicans and Democrats joining on a shared priority that also is essential to President Joe Biden’s agenda. “We’ve worked long hard and collaboratively, to finish this important bipartisan bill."

  • Walt Disney (DIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Disney (DIS) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • JPMorgan gets Beijing's approval for first fully foreign-owned brokerage

    Wall Street investment bank giant JPMorgan got regulatory approval from Beijing on Friday to become the first foreign owner of a brokerage in China. The move is likely to be seen as the clearest sign yet that China is opening up its capital markets after years of gradual moves and pressure from Washington, especially under previous U.S. President Donald Trump. "The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has approved the registration of J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited taking 100% ownership of J.P. Morgan Securities (China)... making it the first foreign firm to fully own a securities venture in China," JPMorgan said in a statement.

  • Inside the sexual harassment lawsuit at Activision Blizzard

    A lot has happened in just two weeks, and the filings are piling up.

  • U.S. adds 943k jobs in July

    Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the market’s reaction to the July jobs report.

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • Spend or Save: Should I Pay Off My Mortgage or Invest for Retirement?

    The trade-off between paying off your mortgage and saving more for retirement depends on how long you've had the mortgage and how far you are from retiring.

  • Alibaba Warns of Higher Taxes as China Crackdown Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has warned investors that years-long government tax breaks for the internet industry will start to dwindle, adding billions of dollars in costs for China’s largest corporations as Beijing extends its campaign to rein in the sector.China’s No.1 e-commerce company told some investors during post-earnings calls this week that the government stopped treating some of its businesses as so-called Key Software Enterprises (KSE) -- a designation that conferred a

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • This Pot Stock Is the Industry's Biggest Bargain -- and I Just Bought It

    Although sales estimates remain fluid, New Frontier Data is looking for U.S. weed revenue to grow by 21% annually through mid-decade. This past week, I took the plunge and purchased my first U.S. pot stock, which I believe is the biggest bargain in the entire industry.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.