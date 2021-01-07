Disney Parks without Joe Rohde: A world-maker retires. What's next?

Todd Martens
Joe Rohde is retiring after four decades at Walt Disney Imagineering
Imagineer Joe Rohde is retiring after four decades with Walt Disney Imagineering. Where the parks will go without him is a worry for many. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Millions of guests to Disney’s theme parks live vicariously through Joe Rohde.

The famed theme park designer and patriarch of Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is alternately a student and a teacher, an academic and an artist, a tourist and a documentarian.

He’s also the most vocal champion of the belief that theme parks — you know, places filled with popcorn, candy-coated churros, lowbrow stuff — are cultural institutions.

But as of this week, Rohde, 65, is officially retired after 40 years at Disney, where he's led teams behind major projects at resorts and parks in Anaheim, Florida, Hawaii and Paris. He's leaving at a time of huge disruption for the Walt Disney Co., including significant pandemic-forced layoffs, more than 400 of which hit Walt Disney Imagineering, the secretive arm in which designers like Rohde create theme park experiences. Where Imagineering goes next without him is a question for many and a worry for some.

“Joe’s legacy, it's Animal Kingdom, and the art of Imagineering and communicating that art,” says Tom Morris, an Imagineer who retired in 2016 after about 35 years with Disney.

Rohde is the rarest of Imagineers, says Morris — he is to the Animal Kingdom what Walt Disney is to Disneyland; that is, a designer so closely associated with a park that he set a template for future generations. “He communicated both the process and the product appeal. I am concerned about who is going to take on that role now that Joe is gone.”

Over the course of his career, Rohde's major projects hit on many of the aspects that define today's theme parks and where they are headed.

Early in his career, Rohde touched on the immersive theater and playful roleplay that would become a part of lands such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Later, he led the development of all-enveloping worlds such as Pandora — The World of Avatar at Florida's Animal Kingdom. The Rohde touch is most evident in how Pandora explores urgent issues such as environmental conservation, or how a high-priced Hawaii resort, Aulani, slyly doubles as a cultural heritage site. With Animal Kingdom, which opened in 1998, Rohde changed Disney's design approach.

In the words of his former boss Marty Sklar, once a speechwriter for Walt Disney, Rohde shifted the very direction of the modern theme park by more overtly grounding designs in art and the so-called “real” world rather than their silver-screen counterparts. With Rohde, said Sklar in a conversation a few months before his 2017 death, “You can’t tell the difference between what’s real and what is a built environment.”

Even his largest contribution to the Anaheim parks is a statement. Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! is specifically designed as a cartoon-like intrusion, a building meant to clash and call attention to its surroundings. It's all an effort to heighten the concept that the modern American myth — the superhero film — is work that encroaches, with uplifting exaggeration, on real-world settings.

"He studies the projects he does with more depth than anyone I've worked with," Sklar said in a 2017 interview. "When you're on a team that Joe leads, there's the expectation that you are going to do your very best work."

Sklar, who oversaw Imagineering for decades, used to say that no Imagineer should ever aspire to be well known. The parks, the vision of Walt Disney, belong solely to Disney. Yet as much as there is a Walt era, a Michael Eisner era and a Bob Iger era, there is also a Rohde era.

Joe Rohde, giving a tour of Pandora &#x002014; The World of Avatar before its 2017 opening.
Joe Rohde, giving a tour of Pandora — The World of Avatar before its 2017 opening. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

'He's up for it'

To understand why Rohde’s theme park designs resonate — why these large-scale, corporate-funded projects with teams in the hundreds felt personal — we must know Rohde’s character and how he not only led but persuaded everyone from coworkers to strangers to skeptics to see the world from his point of view.

Let's cut to November of last year, a few weeks before our awareness of the pandemic that would uproot so many of our lives, not to mention completely reshape the theme park industry. Rohde was leading a group of friends and peers on a trip through Bhutan. Among those with him was Amy Jupiter, a key designer on number of Disney’s most popular rides, including those associated with Rohde such as Mission: Breakout! and Walt Disney World’s 3-D simulator Avatar Flight of Passage.

Jupiter was … trepidatious. “I think before that experience the most I had done was an overnight in Central Park for a bike marathon,” Jupiter says. “That was the most outdoor activity this city kid could have.”

And she was definitely not having some routes Rohde was leading the group on.

“There’s something about driving on a road in Bhutan that definitely doesn’t look like a road. I was looking at him: ‘I am super angry with you! What did you get me into?’ And he’ll go, ‘Let’s sing!’ And the whole bus starts singing. He’s just a joyous guy. He’s up for it. He’s just up for it."

Jupiter says that whether working with Rohde, or stepping into one of his designs, the vibe is the same: “OK, let’s do this.”

To understand Rohde’s work is to know his goal is to make you, the guest, feel like an explorer. His projects are grounded in a bold but simple belief that we don't go to a Disney theme park to escape our world; we go to make sense of it.

"I do believe that these spaces satisfy extremely primal basic human needs for complex, colorful, image-filled environments," Rohde says. "This is a thing. People need to be in places like that. The stripped-down functional purposefulness of the general environment in which we live does not satisfy our needs, and it is made worse by the fact that it is an arena for visual competition — firm after firm, business after business, building after building. This is not what we crave."

A look at Pandora &#x002014; The World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World.
A look at Pandora — The World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Imagineers — including the originals — have come and gone, and Disney parks have endured, having survived multiple eras of expansion and downsizing. Rohde himself would likely tell you that where Disney parks will head without him is the wrong question.

Theme parks, after all, are living entities that build upon the work of prior generations, spaces that reflect the stories we've told in the past and will tell in the future. So while he says his now-former bosses have extended a hand for him to come and visit, he doesn’t think he'll often take them up on it. Indeed, he's leaving his Altadena home in Southern California to relocate further north and explore other passions.

"It does not help people grow to have a shadow in the background," Rohde says. "The best thing that can happen is people go forward and they grow and learn how to do this. That does mean they will make personal choices. That does mean these things evolve. They are not frozen in aspic. They don't become shrines to something someone bought in 1998, which is already a very long time ago.

"As long as they retain the integrity of their innermost core motive, that's what matters to me," he continues. "I know I'm gonna miss this stuff. But I'm really excited about going out and doing things that won't fall under this purview, that won't happen this way."

'It will change'

At one point during a recent Zoom conversation, Rohde downplays his work. "A niche," he says, noting that so much of it was a diversion from Disney's usual projects.

Animal Kingdom, for instance, has a heavy message about conservation. Aulani in Hawaii explores the cultural history of the islands. Villages Nature at Disneyland Paris is an experiment in sustainable tourism. Heck, even Pandora — The World of Avatar is about the triumph of the environment and the horrors of an endangered species.

"I do wonder — I mean, that's a niche — how it mutates in order to survive, once it's not this person," Rohde says, reflecting on his imprint and how it will evolve without him. "Not that I held it up with my bare hands, but the work we do is a feedback loop between the person doing it and the nature of the work. So I expect to see this stuff mutate as another generation of people engage it.

"It will change," he continues. "But one of the things that is interesting about all of this is the degree to which this work demonstrates how serious the company can be."

Joe Rohde in his Altadena backyard. The longtime Imagineer is moving on from Disney.
Joe Rohde in his Altadena backyard. The longtime Imagineer is moving on from Disney. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The nearly decade-long challenge of bringing Animal Kingdom to life has been well documented, be it the financial feasibility of constructing a 110-acre wildlife reserve or the legwork needed to simply show that Disney could approach the caretaking of so many animals with, well, seriousness. There were also heated discussions about the tone of Animal Kingdom — this isn't a "Zootopia"-like world of talking cartoon animals, but one that grounds its settings in the influence of Africa and Asia and reflects humanitarian causes such as conservation and the dangers of poaching and commercialism.

It is North America's most detailed theme park, one where realism tops fantasy. "I had established, well known Imagineers working on that project who were outraged at the idea of what we were doing," Rohde says today.

"Not just realism, this politicized, gritty realism that's about real-world stuff," Rohde says of the project's contrast to the romanticized New Orleans Square of Disneyland or World Showcase of Florida's Epcot. "It was, 'What are you doing? That's not what we do.' In a sense they're right. We were trying to extend a paradigm, and you can't do that because you want to do it or you think it's a good idea. You have to prove it."

A look toward Expedition Everest in Walt Disney World&#x27;s Animal Kingdom park.
A look toward Expedition Everest in Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park. (Disney)

Animal Kingdom was a natural place to experiment with such an approach. The stars, of course, are the animals that lend an air of unpredictability to the experience.

But so too does the very design, which almost immediately offers guests diverging paths and invites attendees to not sit back and be entertained but to lean in and explore. "You can choose to ignore detail and just come to ride two rides," as Rohde himself said on a media tour of Pandora before its 2017 opening. But if you do, he added, "you're wasting your time at Animal Kingdom. Please pay attention to detail."

Those who pay attention are constantly rewarded. See: Expedition Everest, one of Walt Disney World's most popular attractions, in which the coaster is modeled after a steam train. Since putting a steam engine on a roller coaster isn't advised, there's some below-track trickery to create the steam effect. And since steam trains don't clickety-clack in the same way as a coaster, the ride's anti-rollback system had to be rethought to more accurately mimic a train.

Most guests likely wouldn't notice if such details were absent, but it's an extension of the original Disneyland idea that if guests are to have a starring role, the sense that this is theater should disappear. Perhaps authenticity is an aid in such an endeavor? As Rohde says, "What happens when we switch from fantasy to vérité?"

"It's about freeing you," Jupiter says.

"His methodology, his parks, are all about them being a gateway to your adventure," she adds, noting he taught his teams to use stories and brands as familiar entry points to "spiral out" onto larger themes rather than to "spiral in" on recognizable characters and movie scenes. "People confuse plot in a theme park to the plot of a story or a backstory. This is your world. This is your plot."

It's a belief that theme parks are more than rides or characters or so-called "intellectual property." We like all those things, of course, but the difference between product and themed entertainment is when the latter is used as a vehicle to deliver something grander, to use design to show something familiar, but then to lead us to a place of curiosity.

Guardians of the Galaxy &#x002014; Mission: Breakout! is Rohde&#x27;s biggest contribution to the Anaheim parks.
Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! is Rohde's biggest contribution to the Anaheim parks. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Consider a talk Rohde gave last year at the Getty Museum.

Alongside representations of Disney park staples, Rohde included images of work by artists such as Thomas Moran, considered one of America's foremost landscape painters, and Caspar David Friedrich, a leader of the German Romantic movement, in his presentation. A thesis began to emerge as the artworks intermixed with pictures of thrill rides such as Disneyland's runaway mine train and Walt Disney World's Expedition Everest. To understand the reason so many pilgrimage to a place such as Disneyland or Walt Disney World, Rohde posited, we need to rethink how we talk about theme parks.

"They are kind of like walking into those great landscape paintings of the 19th century," Rohde said of the parks as depictions of Moran's paintings appeared. "They are very consciously modeled on their sensibilities, sometimes so directly so that they are almost direct quotations. Most of you probably recognize Big Thunder Mountain. Thomas Moran."

Heady words for someone who had no dreams of working for Disney.

'The edge of real'

In conversation, Rohde regularly punctuates a point he wants to make by ending a sentence with the declaration "this is a thing" or a variation such as "that is a thing." While many an Imagineer has grown up idolizing the parks or even working at them though high school and college, for Rohde, Disney was not much of a thing.

"I was not that tuned into that," he says. He spent a significant portion of his childhood in Hawaii, where his father worked as a cameraman, before his family moved closer to the film industry.

In his early 20s, Rohde taught in the theater department at the San Fernando's Valley's Chaminade College Preparatory, where his mother had also worked as a theater instructor. The father of one of his students happened to be a Disney executive, who recruited him to work for Imagineering. Rohde blew him off.

The showcase of Walt Disney World&#x27;s Animal Kingdom is the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction, a re-creation of an African safari.
The showcase of Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom is the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction, a re-creation of an African safari. (Disney)

But realizing that Imagineering was closer to the film industry than his gig at Chaminade, he relented, starting in 1980 in the model shop, where he struggled, bouncing around various projects. Rohde was part of teams that worked on the Mexico Pavilion at Epcot and later the Michael Jackson-staring sci-fi 3-D film "Captain EO," for which he helped devise the film's original characters.

A bit of luck, as well as his love of theater and extravagant costumed parties, forever changed his career path. In the mid-1980s, in a Walt Disney World area that is now part of the shopping/dining center Disney Springs, the company was developing a nightclub-focused locale called Pleasure Island. The executive in charge, after visiting Rohde's home, which is filled with masks, art and trinkets from his world travels, essentially gave Rohde his first major break.

The resulting project, the Adventurers Club, was ahead of its time, presciently predicting today's all-encompassing theme park worlds populated with living characters, ongoing narratives and unexpected interactions. Filled with puppets and not-so-hidden rooms and goofy songs, the Adventurers Club was more or less immersive theater with tropical drinks, all dedicated to a love of exploration.

"It foreshadowed Animal Kingdom," Rohde says. "Is that real real? Is that make-believe real? I can't find the edge of real. Many of those artifacts were totally real. Some of what came out of people's mouths was totally historical and real. Some was not."

It's important to note that Rohde was building upon a legacy. These concepts hearkened back to Walt-era Disneyland, when shops throughout Adventureland and New Orleans Square were celebrations of distant locales full of one-of-a-kind merchandise and props. What was different was how the Adventurers Club made the communal feel personal, and how it shifted Rohde's thinking in how and why we're drawn to themed environments.

"When people think of the Adventurers Club, everybody focuses on adventure — the artifacts, the spears, the carvings," he says. "But really, thematically, emotionally, the Adventurers Club is all about 'club.' It's all about coming to a place where you're made to feel special. You're being welcomed, and weirdly included and being recognized. It was the club of the Adventures Club that made it work, not the adventure. It could have been the Fishermans Club."

This was a pivot from a passive to more active approach to entertainment, a tradition soon entrenched by Animal Kingdom and one that has extended to Universal's the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, to Disney's "Star Wars"-themed Galaxy's Edge lands and to the experiential art of the interactive exhibition spaces created by the New Mexico-based Meow Wolf. It's also, for those paying close attention, how Rohde views his daily life. Design shouldn't flat-out mimic our world, but it should make it more ... fun.

Early in the pandemic, for instance, Rohde spent weeks re-imagining the cracks in the sidewalk outside his home, crafting fantastical worlds and asking social media followers to theorize who could live in them, what their history could be, and what it may be like to visit them. It was a creative exercise, but also a reminder, says Jupiter, to be present in the moment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joe Rohde (@joerohde)

It was also a love letter, amid our current stay-at-home lifestyle, to expertly designed themed environments.

"These environments are needed," Rohde says. "Not that they wouldn't be needed if someone chose to do them to as urban design in the urban environment, but they tend to not. I think there is a profound feeling that you get from the sense of unity. Whether you believe in Disney or not, whether you sit in the theater with your arms crossed trying not to have this thing affect you, there is a story for you at some point in your life."

And there, ultimately, is the key take-away from Rohde's work at Disney and how it will live — and morph — without him. When Rohde talks about, say, landscape artists of the 19th century and how their work set a template for the modern theme park, he's making a point.

Theme parks don't exist in a vacuum; they transcend the brands that own them. They are part of our shared story. That is a thing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump's tweets in praise of Capitol rioters blocked by Facebook and Twitter

    The president's Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after he told supporters who stormed the Capitol "We love you. You're very special" while spreading election misinformation.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Trump is reportedly polling aides on whether he should pardon himself

  • Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Kim Jong-un says North Korea's economic plan failed

    It comes after a year of border closures with China and storms that have devastated homes and crops.

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Proud Boys boast they caused 'absolute terror' during Capitol riot

    The group says it intentionally dressed in black on the day of the riot

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • In Mike Pence, US evangelicals had their '24-karat-gold' man in the White House

    Mike Pence has remained one of the only constants in the often chaotic Trump administration.Variously described as “vanilla,” “steady” and loyal to the point of being “sycophantic,” he is, in the words of one profile, an “everyman’s man with Midwest humility and approachability,” and in another, a “61-year-old, soft-spoken, deeply religious man.”That humility and loyalty has been tested in recent days. “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us,” Trump told supporters at a rally on Monday, seemingly under the mistaken belief that Pence could overturn the election result. But presiding over the Electoral College vote count at a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Pence broke with Trump’s wishes and confirmed Joe Biden as the next president, provoking the ire of Trump. Balancing the ticketThroughout the past four years, the vice president has offered a striking contrast to the mercurial, abrasive temperament of his commander in chief. Indeed, in his acceptance speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Pence joked that he’d been chosen because Trump, with his “large personality,” “colorful style,” and “lots of charisma,” was “looking for some balance on the ticket.” Commentators have attributed Pence’s steadiness to his Hoosier roots and his “savvy political operator” skills. But it is his religious beliefs that perhaps inform his politics and style more than anything else; as Pence has oft repeated, he is “a Christian, conservative and Republican – in that order.” In a 2011 profile during Pence’s run for Indiana governor, noted state political columnist Brian Howey remarked, “Pence doesn’t just wear his faith on his sleeve, he wears the whole Jesus jersey.”It isn’t a characterization that Pence has shied away from. “My Christian faith is at the very heart of who I am,” Pence said during the 2016 vice presidential debate.Richard Land, former president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission and current president of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, told the Atlantic in 2018, “Mike Pence is the 24-karat-gold model of what we want in an evangelical politician. I don’t know anyone who’s more consistent in bringing his evangelical Christian worldview to public policy.” But as a scholar of U.S. religion and culture, I believe that Pence’s faith and political identities are more complex than these statements suggest. In fact, one can trace three distinct conversion experiences in his biography. Three-point conversionGrowing up in an Irish Catholic family with five siblings, working-class roots and Democratic political commitments, Pence attended Catholic school, served as an altar boy at his family’s church, idolized John F. Kennedy and was a youth coordinator for the local Democratic Party in his teens.It was as a freshman at Hanover College in 1978 that Pence experienced an evangelical conversion while attending a music festival in Kentucky billed as the “Christian Woodstock.”For some years afterward he remained active in the Catholic Church, attending Mass regularly, serving as a youth minister and seriously considering joining the priesthood. At the same time, he and his future wife Karen were part of a demographic shift of Americans who “had grown up Catholic and still loved many things about the Catholic Church, but also really loved the concept of having a very personal relationship with Christ,” as a close friend put it.By the mid-1990s he was a married father of three who identified as a “born-again, evangelical Catholic,” an unusual term that has caused some consternation among both evangelicals and Catholics.In subsequent interviews, Pence has spoken freely about how his 1978 conversion gave him a “personal relationship with Jesus Christ” that “changed everything.” But he has tended to avoid labeling his religious views when pressed, referring to himself as a “pretty ordinary Christian” who “cherishes his Catholic upbringing.” He has attended nondenominational evangelical churches with his family since at least 1995. Pence’s political conversion was more clear cut. Though he voted for Jimmy Carter in the 1980 presidential election, he quickly came to embrace Ronald Reagan’s economic and social conservatism and his populist appeal. In a 2016 speech at the Reagan Library, Pence credited Reagan with inspiring him to “leave the party of my youth and become a Republican like he did.” “His broad-shouldered leadership changed my life,” he said. Pence has frequently compared Trump to Reagan, arguing that they have the same “broad shoulders.”Pence ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1988 and 1990, and the second bruising loss precipitated a third conversion, this time in political style. In a 1991 published essay titled “Confessions of a Negative Campaigner,” he described himself as a sinner and wrote of his “conversion” to the belief that “negative campaigning is wrong.” Between 1992 and 1999, Pence honed his blend of family values and fiscal conservatism in an eponymous conservative talk show.The show’s popularity provided a springboard to a successful run for Congress in 2000. During his six terms in the House, Pence acquired a reputation for “unalloyed traditional conservatism” and principled opposition to Republican Party leadership on issues like No Child Left Behind and Medicare prescription drug expansion. Religious actsIn addition to his “unsullied” reputation as a “culture warrior,” he also attracted attention for following the “Billy Graham Rule” of avoiding meeting with women alone and avoiding events where alcohol was served when his wife was not present. During the 2016 vice presidential debate, Pence said that his entire career in public service stems from a commitment to “live out” his religious beliefs, “however imperfectly.”One of those beliefs is his opposition to abortion, grounded in his reading of particular biblical passages. As a congressman in 2007, he was the first to sponsor legislation defunding Planned Parenthood, and did so repeatedly until the first defunding bill passed in 2011. “I long for the day when Roe v. Wade is sent to the ash heap of history,” he said at the time.In 2016, over the objections of many Republican state representatives, he signed the most restrictive set of anti-abortion measures in the country into law, making him a conservative hero. Among other things, the bill prevented women from terminating pregnancies for reasons including fetal disability such as Down syndrome. Although opponents succeeded in getting the bill overturned in the courts, Indiana is still seen as one of the most anti-abortion states in America.As vice president, Pence also cast the tie-breaking Senate vote to allow states to withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood in 2017.Pence has also been an outspoken opponent of LGBTQ rights. He opposed the inclusion of sexual orientation in hate crimes legislation and the end of the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. He likewise supported both state and federal constitutional amendments to ban same-sex marriage, and expressed disappointment at the 2015 Obergefell decision, which required all states to recognize such unions.At the same time he has been a strong supporter of “religious freedom,” particularly for Christians.In March 2015, as Indiana governor, he signed the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act “to ensure that religious liberty is fully protected.” The act ignited a firestorm of nationwide controversy: Critics alleged that it would allow for individuals and businesses to legally discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. Under pressure from LGBTQ activists, liberals, business owners and moderate Republicans, Pence signed an amendment a week later stipulating that it did not authorize discrimination. Staked reputationPence’s religious and political biography mirrors key political and religious shifts over the past 40 years, from the rise of the religious right and its growing influence in the Republican Party to the conservative coalition of evangelicals and Catholics across denominational lines, to the legacy of the “outsider” celebrity president.These threads converge in Mike Pence, whose “24-karat,” “unalloyed” conservative credentials were instrumental in rallying evangelical voters behind Trump in the 2016 election and whose loyalty to Trump seems to have finally broken with the shocking events of Jan. 6 and whose political future is now uncertain.This article was updated on Jan. 7, 2021 to take in recent events in CongressThis article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Deborah Whitehead, University of Colorado Boulder.Read more: * Why Trump’s Senate supporters can’t overturn Electoral College results they don’t like – here’s how the law actually works * What’s next for American evangelicals after Trump leaves office?Deborah Whitehead does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • The military commander tasked with speeding up Covid vaccine roll-out

    The military commander behind the lightning-fast construction of the NHS Nightingale hospitals is now leading the Armed Forces’ bid to speed up the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Brigadier Phil Prosser of the Royal Logistics Corps has been embedded for weeks at the NHS headquarters in Elephant and Castle, South London, to work alongside the head of the jab task force. Taking a central role in the programme’s delivery, he chairs the 8am daily vaccine meeting and is preparing to dispatch military “surge teams” to ensure the mass jab roll-out runs to timetable. On Thursday night he stood alongside the Prime Minister and Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, at a televised Downing Street press conference to set out the Armed Forces' next moves.

  • Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

    Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump GOP Sen. Tom Cotton not-so-subtly knocks Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inspiring Capitol siege for 'political advantage' Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

  • Giuliani pushed senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Barr says Trump's conduct is a 'betrayal' of the presidency

    Barr also said Thursday that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable” in a statement to The Associated Press.

  • Yahoo News reporter speaks to woman who says she stormed the Capitol because ‘it’s a revolution’

    Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker spoke to a woman identifying herself as “Elizabeth” who said she was Maced when she tried to enter the U.S. Capitol during violent protests on Wednesday.

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Trump is reportedly polling aides on whether he should pardon himself

  • Woman killed in Capitol riot shooting identified as US Air Force veteran, reports say

    Circumstances of shooting still unclear and DC police are investigating

  • Woman, 52, Shot in the Head with a Flare Gun in Oakland Chinatown

    An Asian woman in Oakland, California was reportedly shot by a young man with a flare gun this week. The incident, believed to be an unprovoked attack, occurred in the 800 block of Franklin Street in the city's Chinatown district on Tuesday. The shooting was reported at 12:37 p.m., according to CBS San Francisco.