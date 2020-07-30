Disney Parks and BaubleBar just launched the "Mickey and Friends" collection in celebration of International Friendship Day, July 30, and Disney’s “Mickey & Friends: Stay True” campaign.

The partnership will include a series of collections starting with a 10-piece "Mickey and Friends" collection available now.

PHOTO: Two necklaces from the Disney Parks x BaubleBar “Mickey and Friends” collection. (Disney Parks x BaubleBar)

The first collection includes earrings, necklaces, a bracelet and ring.

It also features some of our favorite characters like Donald Duck, Goofy and, of course, Mickey and Minnie.

PHOTO: The Disney Parks x BaubleBar “Mickey and Friends” collection is timed to International Friendship day and, aligned with the launch of Disney’s upcoming global “Mickey & Friends: Stay True” campaign. (Disney Parks x BaubleBar)

The accessories are the perfect addition to any outfit and range from $45 to $65.

PHOTO: Ring and earrings from the Disney Parks x BaubleBar “Mickey and Friends” collection (Disney Parks x BaubleBar)

The Disney Parks x BaubleBar "Mickey and Friends" collection is available now exclusively on shopDisney.com.

Oh Mickey, you're so fine!

PHOTO: Mickey earrings from the Disney Parks x BaubleBar 'Mickey and Friends' collection. (Disney Parks x BaubleBar)

PHOTO: A ring from the Disney Parks x BaubleBar 'Mickey and Friends' collection. (Disney Parks x BaubleBar)

PHOTO: Goofy earrings from the Disney Parks x BaubleBar 'Mickey and Friends' collection. (Disney Parks x BaubleBar)

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Disney Parks x Baublebar launches collection inspired by Mickey & Friends originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com