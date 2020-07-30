Disney Parks and BaubleBar just launched the "Mickey and Friends" collection in celebration of International Friendship Day, July 30, and Disney’s “Mickey & Friends: Stay True” campaign.
The partnership will include a series of collections starting with a 10-piece "Mickey and Friends" collection available now.
The first collection includes earrings, necklaces, a bracelet and ring.
It also features some of our favorite characters like Donald Duck, Goofy and, of course, Mickey and Minnie.
MORE: Butterfly hair clips are making a comeback.
The accessories are the perfect addition to any outfit and range from $45 to $65.
MORE: Rihanna reveals that Fenty Skin is coming soon.
The Disney Parks x BaubleBar "Mickey and Friends" collection is available now exclusively on shopDisney.com.
Oh Mickey, you're so fine!
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
Disney Parks x Baublebar launches collection inspired by Mickey & Friends originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com