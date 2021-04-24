Disney photographers capture truly cinematic photos of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket soaring past Disney World

Zahra Tayeb
·1 min read
SpaceX rocket over Disney World
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket soaring above the Magic Kingdom, as captured by photographer Kent Phillips. Kent Phillips/Disney

  • Disney photographers shared images of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket shooting up over Walt Disney World.

  • Elon Musk's company launched four astronauts into orbit for NASA early Friday morning.

  • The rocket left a silhouette vapor trail in the skies above the theme park just before sunrise.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

As part of its latest Crew-2 mission, SpaceX blasted four astronauts toward the International Space Station aboard the Crew Dragon Friday spacecraft Friday morning.

The launch was a sight for sore eyes and Disney World would have been an excellent vantage point to witness the spectacle.

The event was captured by Disney photographers, David Roark and Kent Phillips, and made for some breathtaking photos over Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom parks, creating a particularly magical experience for those who saw it from afar.

The rocket, which shot up from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, then left a silhouette vapor trail in the skies above the theme park just before sunrise.

The four-person crew aboard the spaceship spent almost a year training for the mission, as Insider previously reported. It was the first SpaceX mission to launch astronauts on a reused spaceship in a bid to enable more efficient and cheaper travel into space.

In September 2021, Crew Dragon is expected to carry the first all-civilian spaceflight in history, called Inspiration-4.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How CJ McCollum Created the NBA’s Most Coveted Wine

    The Portland Trail Blazers star is using his proximity to Oregon’s best vineyards to develop his palate—and his own label.

  • Out of the cave: French isolation study ends after 40 days

    Ever wonder what it would feel like to unplug from a hyperconnected world and hide away in a dark cave for 40 days? Fifteen people in France did just that, emerging Saturday from a scientific experiment to say that time seemed to pass more slowly in their cavernous underground abode in southwestern France, where they were deprived of clocks and light.

  • The Indonesian island that could host Elon Musk's new SpaceX site

    A remote island could host Elon Musk's new Space X project - but its residents are not impressed.

  • Watch SpaceX launch 4 astronauts aboard a recycled Crew Dragon spaceship for NASA on Friday

    SpaceX's reusable Crew Dragon spaceship is reviving human spaceflight for NASA. It's about to launch astronauts from the US, Japan, and Europe.

  • The world isolates. A New Zealand band plays to 50,000 fans

    While much of the world remains hunkered down, the band Six60 has been playing to huge crowds in New Zealand, where social distancing isn't required after the nation stamped out the coronavirus. The band’s tour finale on Saturday night was billed as the largest concert in the world since the pandemic began. Equally momentous for a band which met while playing rugby at university was getting to play the first concert ever held at the storied Eden Park rugby stadium.

  • SpaceX's new astronaut flight for NASA has reached the space station, which is now crowded with 11 people

    Crew-2 arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday morning. There are now 11 astronauts on the ISS for at least the next four days.

  • A tiny, invasive bug and the climate crisis are changing how guitars are made, and shifting the course of music history

    Guitar-maker Fender says it's phasing out swamp ash, a storied wood used by rock legends like Jimmy Page and Keith Richards that could soon disappear.

  • ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Temporarily Shuts Down Toronto Production Over Off-Set Covid Contact

    EXCLUSIVE: As the coronavirus infections surge in and around Toronto once again, Star Trek Discovery has hit the pause button on production. Months into shooting its fourth season, the Sonequa Martin-Green-led series has shuttered for the next two weeks due to a contact that was a little too close for comfort for CBS Studios. Out […]

  • 27 unbelievable Oscars records, from the oldest winner to the man with 59 nominations

    Ahead of this year's show on April 25, we're looking back at Oscars records. "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho is tied with Walt Disney for most Oscars in a night.

  • Queen Elizabeth Has a New Profile Pic, Y’all

    Queen Elizabeth has a ton of change going on in her life right now. Not only is she mourning the loss of her husband, Prince...

  • Iron Man Fans Ask Marvel to Bring Tony Stark Back to Life on L.A. Billboard

    “Avengers: Endgame,” which had its worldwide premiere two years ago, gave Tony Stark a well-deserved heroic ending. After proclaiming his titular line, “I am Iron Man,” Stark snapped his fingers and had Thanos and his Chitauri army disintegrated into dust. Even though wielding the power of the Infinity Stones killed him in the end, Stark […]

  • Cruella: New Look (Spot)

    “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly ha

  • Wildfire in Northern Ireland declared a 'major incident'

    Firefighters in Northern Ireland are spending a second day batting fires across difficult terrain on the Mourne Mountains. More than 70 firefighters and 10 fire trucks from across Northern Ireland were involved Saturday in trying to contain the wildfire, while helicopters from both Britain and Ireland are set to join the effort. The wildfire has been raging since Friday morning in the Slieve Donard area — the highest point in Northern Ireland, with a peak of 850 meters (2,780 feet).

  • Texas Republicans Targeting Voting Access Find Their Bull's-Eye: Cities

    HOUSTON — Voting in the 2020 election presented Zoe Douglas with a difficult choice: As a therapist meeting with patients over Zoom late into the evening, she just was not able to wrap up before polls closed during early voting. Then Harris County introduced 24-hour voting for a single day. At 11 p.m. the Thursday before the election, Douglas joined fast-food workers, nurses, construction workers, night owls and other late-shift workers at NRG Arena, one of eight 24-hour voting sites in the county, where more than 10,000 people cast their ballots in a single night. “I can distinctly remember people still in their uniforms; you could tell they just got off of work, or maybe they’re going to work — a very diverse mix,” said Douglas, 27, a Houston native. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Twenty-four-hour voting was one of a host of options that Harris County introduced to help residents cast ballots, along with drive-thru voting and proactively mailing out ballot applications. The new alternatives, tailored to a diverse workforce struggling amid a pandemic in Texas’ largest county, helped increase turnout by nearly 10% compared with 2016; nearly 70% of registered voters cast ballots, and a task force found that there was no evidence of any fraud. Yet Republicans are pushing measures through the state Legislature that would take aim at the very process that produced such a large turnout. Two omnibus bills, including one that the House is likely to take up in the coming week, are seeking to roll back virtually every expansion the county put in place for 2020. The bills would make Texas one of the hardest states in the country to cast a ballot in. And they are a prime example of a Republican-led effort to roll back voting access in Democrat-rich cities and populous regions like Atlanta and Arizona’s Maricopa County, while having far less of an impact on voting in rural areas that tend to lean Republican. Bills in several states are, in effect, creating a two-pronged approach to urban and rural areas that raises questions about the disparate treatment of cities and the large number of voters of color who live in them and is helping fuel opposition from corporations that are based in or have workforces in those places. In Texas, Republicans have taken the rare tack of outlining restrictions that would apply only to counties with population of more than 1 million, targeting the booming and increasingly diverse metropolitan areas of Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas. The Republican focus on diverse urban areas, voting activists say, evokes the state’s history of racially discriminatory voting laws — including poll taxes and “white primary” laws during the Jim Crow era — that essentially excluded Black voters from the electoral process. Most of Harris County’s early voters were white, according to a study by the Texas Civil Rights Project, a nonprofit group. But the majority of those who used drive-thru or 24-hour voting — the early voting methods the Republican bills would prohibit — were people of color, the group found. “It’s clear they are trying to make it harder for people to vote who face everyday circumstances, especially things like poverty and other situations,” said Chris Hollins, a Democrat and the former interim clerk of Harris County, who oversaw and implemented many of the policies during the November election. “With 24-hour voting, there wasn’t even claims or a legal challenge during the election.” The effort to further restrict voting in Texas is taking place against the backdrop of an increasingly tense showdown between legislators and Texas-based corporations, with Republicans in the House proposing financial retribution for companies that have spoken out. American Airlines and Dell Technologies both voiced strong opposition to the bill, and AT&T issued a statement supporting “voting laws that make it easier for more Americans to vote,” although it did not specifically mention Texas. American Airlines also dispatched Jack McCain, the son of former Sen. John McCain, to lobby Republicans in Austin to roll back some of the more stringent restrictions. Republicans in the state Legislature appear unbowed. In amendments filed to the state budget this past week, House Republicans proposed that “an entity that publicly threatened any adverse reaction” related to “election integrity” would not be eligible for some state funds. While those amendments will need to be voted on and may not even rise to the floor for a vote, placing them on the record is seen by lobbyists and operatives in Austin as a thinly veiled warning to businesses to stay quiet on the voting bills. The Perryman Group, an economic research and analysis firm based in Waco, said in a recent study that implementing controversial voting measures could lead to conferences or events being pulled from the state and prompt businesses or workers to shun it. The group estimated that restrictive new laws would lead to a huge decrease in business activity in the state by 2025 and cost tens of thousands of jobs. Among the restrictions in two omnibus bills in the Texas Legislature are a ban on 24-hour voting, a ban on drive-thru voting and harsh criminal penalties for local election officials who provide assistance to voters. There are also new limits on voting machine distribution that could lead to a reduction in numbers of precincts and a ban on encouraging absentee voting. The bills also include a measure that would make it much more difficult to remove a poll watcher for improper conduct. Partisan poll watchers, who are trained and authorized to observe the election on behalf of a candidate or party, have occasionally crossed the line into voter intimidation or other types of misbehavior; Harris County elections officials said they had received several complaints about Republican poll watchers last year. Hollins, the former Harris County clerk, said Republicans recognized that “Black and brown and poor and young people” use the flexible voting options more than others. “They’re scared of that,” he said. While Republican-controlled legislatures in Georgia and Arizona are passing new voting laws after Democratic victories in November, Texas is pushing new restrictions despite having backed former President Donald Trump by more than 600,000 votes. The effort reflects the dual realities confronting Republicans in the state Legislature: a base eager for changes to voting following Trump’s 2020 loss and a booming population that is growing more diverse. Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Republican from northeastern Texas who sponsored the state Senate bill, defended it as part of a long effort to strengthen “election security” in Texas. “I realize there’s a big national debate now, and maybe we’re getting sucked into that, but this is not something new to Texas,” Hughes said in an interview. He said that lawmakers were seeking to roll back mail voting access because that process was more prone to fraud. He offered no proof, and numerous studies have shown that U.S. voter fraud is exceptionally rare. Hughes said that the proposed ban on drive-thru voting stemmed from the difficulty of getting access for partisan poll watchers at the locations and that 24-hour voting was problematic because it was difficult to find poll watchers for overnight shifts. But many voters in Harris County, whose population of 4.7 million ranks third in the country and is bigger than 25 states’, see a different motive. Kristie Osi-Shackelford, a costume designer from Houston who was working temporary jobs during the pandemic to help support her family, used 24-hour voting because it offered her the flexibility she needed as she juggled work and raising her three children. She said that it had taken her less than 10 minutes. “I’m sure there are people who may not have gotten to vote in the last couple of elections, but they had the opportunity at night, and it’s kind of sad that the powers that be feel like that has to be taken away in order to, quote unquote, protect election integrity,” Osi-Shackelford said. “And I struggled to find words, because it’s so irritating, and I’m tired. I’m tired of hearing the same stuff and seeing the same stuff so blatantly over and over again for years.” Brittany Hyman, 35, was eight months pregnant as Election Day was drawing near and was also raising a 4-year-old. Fearful of COVID-19 but also of the sheer logistics of navigating a line at the polls, Hyman voted at one of the drive-thru locations. “Being able to drive-thru vote was a savior for me,” Hyman said. She added that because she had been pregnant, she probably would not have risked waiting in a long line to vote. Harris County’s drive-thru voting, which more than 127,000 voters took advantage of in the general election, drew immediate attention from state Republicans, who sued Hollins and the county in an attempt to ban the practice and discard any votes cast in the drive-thru process. The Texas Supreme Court ruled against the Republicans in late October. Other provisions in the GOP bill, while not aimed as directly at Harris County, will most likely still have the biggest impact in the state’s biggest county. One proposal, which calls for a uniform number of voting machines to be deployed in each precinct, could hamper the ability to deploy extra machines in densely populated areas. This month, in a further escalation of public pressure on legislators, Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, a Democrat, gathered more than a dozen speakers, including business executives, civil rights activists and former athletes, for a 90-minute news conference denouncing the bill. “What is happening here in Texas is a warning shot to the rest of the country,” said Lina Hidalgo, the Harris County judge and a Democrat who has pushed for continued expansion of voting access in the county. “First Georgia, then Texas, then it’s more and more states, and soon enough we will have taken the largest step back since Jim Crow. And it’s on all of us to stop that.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope

    A baby klipspringer antelope is bonding with its mother before making a public debut at a Florida zoo. The calf was born April 15 to mother Deborah and father Ajabu at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne. The calf weighed 27.5 ounces (.78 kilograms) at birth, zoo officials said in a news release Friday.

  • The Cryogenic Hydrogen Powertrain That Will Transform Propulsion

    It could solve the biggest problem plaguing electric aircraft.

  • India Covid crisis: Hospitals buckle under record surge

    Families of Covid patients are pleading for hospital care as emergency rooms and wards overflow.

  • Trump says he does not miss 'very boring' Twitter and claims his press releases are 'more elegant'

    Trump has resorted to sending press releases via email after he was banned from most mainstream platforms following the Capitol riot.

  • Elon Musk said watching SpaceX's Friday astronaut launch was 'extremely intense' - he couldn't sleep the night before

    SpaceX has now launched three astronaut missions, which makes the experience "a little bit easier" for Musk.

  • San Francisco Contends With a Different Sort of Epidemic: Drug Deaths

    SAN FRANCISCO — The drugs killed them in plain view — in front of the public library, at the spot on Powell Street where the cable car used to turn around. Others died alone in single-room apartments or in camping tents pitched on the pavement, each death adding to an overdose crisis that is one of the worst in the nation. Drug overdoses rose across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. But in San Francisco, they skyrocketed, claiming 713 lives last year, more than double the 257 people here who died of the virus in 2020. San Francisco’s overdose death rate is higher than West Virginia, the state with the most severe crisis, and three times the rates of New York and Los Angeles. Although overdose data from the past year is incomplete, one researcher found that San Francisco — where overdoses have more than tripled since 2017 — has more overdoses per capita than any major city on the West Coast. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The drug deaths in San Francisco — about two a day — stem from a confluence of despair. Fentanyl, an opioid that was not a severe problem for the city just a few years ago, has fully permeated its illicit drug market and was a factor in most overdoses last year. A culture of relative tolerance toward drug use has allowed it to spread quickly. And fentanyl, much more powerful than heroin, has found fertile ground among the city’s thousands of homeless residents, who have died of overdoses in large numbers. For officials in San Francisco who have prided themselves on their handling of health emergencies, from HIV four decades ago to COVID-19 today, the epidemic of overdose deaths has been both humbling and alarming. Many believe that the city’s preoccupation with the pandemic has eclipsed concern over the drug deaths and blunted the urgency of the moment. “I can say for sure that what we are doing is not working and that it’s getting worse every single day,” said Matt Haney, a member of the city’s board of supervisors who represents the Tenderloin, a district of low-income housing in the heart of the city that has seen the most overdoses. “I get offered drugs every time I step outside. It’s overwhelming.” Unlike areas in the rural Midwest that have also been devastated by fentanyl, San Francisco has a well-funded and sophisticated public health system. The overdose crisis is calling into question the city’s nonjudgmental tolerance of illicit drugs and adequacy of its programs that focus on providing users with clean needles and medication to reverse overdoses. City officials say they want to reinforce and expand this so-called harm-reduction model. Critics agree harm reduction is necessary but say something needs to be done to curtail the supply of drugs and reach out more aggressively to addicts, especially when the difference between life and death is measured in milligrams. On a recent morning in the Tenderloin, Amber Neri sat outside a boarded-up shop, casually using a torch to heat up a fentanyl mixture on a piece of foil. Blocks from City Hall, she paused before inhaling the drug. “Ten? Fifteen?” she said when asked how many of her friends had overdosed. A former nursing assistant from Silicon Valley, Neri spoke of the dangers of living on the street and witnessing the beating death of her boyfriend in an alley in August 2019. As she talked about fentanyl, a young man in distress nearby interjected. “This stuff,” he yelled, “is so hard to quit.” Minutes later two police officers approached. They politely asked Neri and other users, most of them homeless, to move to the other side of the street. “People used to say, ‘Put away your pipes! The cops are coming,’” she said. “Now the cops don’t make them put them away anymore.” The city has seen deadlier public health emergencies. At the height of the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco in the early 1990s, the disease was killing 33 people a week. Overdoses killed an average of about 16 people a week in San Francisco the first three months of this year. But the dangerous mix of fentanyl with the city’s existing homelessness crisis has experts worried that the pace of overdose deaths could increase because of the intractable nature of both problems. Unlike in East Coast and colder-climate cities that have vast shelter systems, most homeless people in San Francisco sleep on the streets. During the pandemic, the city has housed several thousand homeless residents in hotels and trailers, but thousands more continue to sleep outdoors. Alex Kral, a public health researcher, has conducted surveys of drug users in San Francisco for the past quarter-century. The percentage of people in these surveys who are homeless has risen from roughly 25% when he first began his research to about 80% today. “You can’t disentangle the overdose mortality crisis from the housing crisis,” Kral said. “They are completely interlinked.” San Francisco sits in a paradoxical position in the American imagination. To those on the right, it is Nancy Pelosi’s district, the city of out-of-control government spending and socialist ideals. Yet the city also sits at the center of a brand of razor-sharp American capitalism of tech entrepreneurs and venture capitalists vying to be the next graduating class of billionaires. During the pandemic, the city has been quiet, with tech workers on Zoom at home and a dearth of commuters leaving the streets unclogged. Yet in neighborhoods like the Tenderloin, the sidewalks have still hummed with the commerce of drug dealing. The Tenderloin police precinct seized 5,449 grams of fentanyl in 2020, four times more than the previous year. In this compact neighborhood of 50 square blocks, it was enough, in theory, to kill 2.7 million people. The fentanyl crisis is distinct from previous opioid crises because an overdose can occur minutes after taking the drug, said Peter Davidson, an assistant professor at the University of California, San Diego. “With heroin you typically have one to two hours between last use and when you stop breathing — a pretty big window for someone to find you and to do something about it,” said Davidson, the researcher calculating overdose rates in West Coast cities. “With fentanyl you’re talking about five to 15 minutes.” The fast-acting nature of the drug makes loneliness deadly. As a nasal spray or injection, naloxone is used on drug users who have stopped breathing or show other signs of an overdose. But it only works when other people are around. The Drug Overdose Prevention and Education Project, an initiative funded by the city, gave out more than 50,000 doses of naloxone last year, said Kristen Marshall, the project manager. About 4,300 overdoses were reversed using the lifesaving drug, she said. “We would have had thousands of dead bodies,” Marshall said. As the drug deaths have surged, the city’s strategy has been to double down on the harm-reduction policies that were successful in reducing heroin overdose deaths. “We have had some success, and we have to grow our successes,” Dr. Hali Hammer, who oversees overdose prevention for the city’s Department of Public Health. Part of the answer is to more widely distribute naloxone, she said. “What we as the public health department are responsible for is preventing death by giving people the resources they need to use safely,” Hammer said. Haney, the city supervisor, is critical of this approach. Reversing overdoses, he argued, was necessary but not enough. “If all you’re doing is handing out what someone needs to use, it’s tragically inadequate,” he said. In the Tenderloin, everyone seems to have an overdose story. Darell Thomas, who works for a nonprofit organization, recalled the man in his 50s who lay motionless on the sidewalk two weeks ago. Thomas squirted a dose of naloxone into the man’s nose, but it was too late. “He was gone,” Thomas said. On a recent afternoon, the police chief, Bill Scott, toured the Tenderloin with top aides. Drug dealers walked around corners as they approached. A shirtless man sat in the middle of the street, prompting the chief’s entourage to call for medical assistance. Along Market Street, the wide boulevard that cleaves downtown, the chief paused to tell a fentanyl user to put away two hypodermic needles that lay on the pavement. “Keep it clean,” the chief said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company