Disney Pledges To Help Repeal 'Don't Say Gay' Bill After Florida Gov. Signs It Into Law

The Walt Disney Company said that it would help repeal Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill on Monday ― the same day that the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, signed the bill into law.

In a statement posted on its social media platforms, Disney condemned the controversial legislation, which is formally known as the Parental Rights in Education bill.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” the statement read. “We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

