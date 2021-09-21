Disney Plus Subscriber Growth to Slow in September Quarter, CEO Bob Chapek Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Todd Spangler
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Disney Plus global paid subscribers will increase by “low single-digit millions of subscribers” for the quarter ending September 2021, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said — marking a slowdown from recent periods.

Sub growth in Disney Plus core markets (excluding Hotstar) will continue both domestically and internationally, “but we hit some headwinds,” Chapek said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference Tuesday.

Chapek’s disclosure that Disney Plus will slow down in the current quarter, which is Disney’s FY Q4 2021, comes after the direct-to-consumer service rebounded in the second calendar quarter of the year and topped Wall Street estimates. Disney Plus netted 12.4 million net new subscribers to stand at 116 million worldwide as of July 3.

For Disney Plus, “the quarter-to-quarter business is not linear,” Chapek said. “What we are finding out, as you’ve seen from our last several quarters in terms of our earnings, is that these numbers tend to be a lot noisier than a straight line.”

Among the reasons for the Disney Plus slowdown for the September 2021 quarter, Chapek cited the impact of COVID-induced production delays. That said, he said, the COVID delays are “very short term.” Currently, Walt Disney Studios has 61 new movies and 17 series in production and the Disney TV group has hundreds of programs in production.

On Nov. 12, the media conglomerate is hosting “Disney Plus Day,” which will include a new wave of content being released and new promotional offers for consumers. “It will be this ultimate crescendo of everything that’s magical about the Walt Disney Company, and really starting to use Disney Plus as this companywide platform that goes beyond a movie service.”

The Mouse House raised projections at the end of last year for Disney Pus: It expects Disney Plus to have between 230 million and 260 million total paid subscribers by the end of fiscal year 2024.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Disney World Isn't Going to Get Any Cheaper Anytime Soon

    When Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced pricing for its new Space 220 restaurant, a richly themed dining experience set in a space station overlooking panoramic projections of Earth, social media let the House of Mouse have it. Who would pay $55 for a two-course lunch or $79 for a three-course dinner inside a theme park? Disney made Space 220 reservations available on Monday morning, and within minutes the first 60 days of availability were sold out.

  • These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half and Beyond

    Here's a rundown of three such names that also happen to be components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). While shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) participated in the initial rebound rally in March of last year, it dropped out of the effort by April and has been a laggard ever since. In fact, Merck's stock is a mere 14% above its March-2020 low, and down 17% from its pre-pandemic peak.

  • Emmy Award ratings surprise to the upside, boosted by big wins from 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso'

    Television ratings for Sunday night's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards survived another record-low — contrary to expectations and the recent history of other awards shows. Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks it down.&nbsp;

  • Why ViacomCBS Deserves Apathetic Investors' Attention

    Back in March, Archegos Capital notoriously sold off its oversized positions in ViacomCBS and other stocks. After the dust settled, investors were left with a rare risk-to-reward proposition in ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) — and now, enterprising investors have a chance to reconsider an old business as it adapts surprisingly effectively to an emerging trend in digital content delivery.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Growing Risk of 20% Drop in S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge of more than 20% in U.S. stocks is looking more like a real possibility, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsWhile it’s still a

  • Netflix wins its 1st drama series Emmy with The Crown

    Netflix wins its 1st drama series Emmy with The Crown

  • Booster shots for those 75+ is a 'no-brainer': Doctor

    Dr. Howard Forman, Yale Radiology and Public Health Professor joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani and the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest COVD-19 vaccine update.

  • These 2 Mobility Stocks Are Flying Higher Tuesday

    The stock market recovered some lost ground on Tuesday morning, bouncing back from a big loss in Monday's session. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had gained 20 points to 4,377, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had picked up 108 points to 14,822. Both QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) saw their stocks get a nice lift on Tuesday morning.

  • Top Research Reports for Facebook, Walmart & Novartis

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, Inc. (FB), Walmart Inc. (WMT), and Novartis AG (NVS).

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert […]

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Conoco Makes a Persuasive Case for Its Big Land Deal

    Buying assets from a motivated seller -- Shell--the U.S. company is now poised to profit nicely over the next few years.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Jumping Today

    After Volkswagen, another auto giant sees promise in QuantumScape's electric-vehicle battery technology.

  • DraftKings Makes $20 Billion Offer to Buy U.K. Betting Giant Entain: Report

    DraftKings has reportedly made a $20 billion cash and stock offer for U.K. betting giant Entain, in a potential deal that would bring consolidation to the increasingly competitive sports betting sector.

  • WeWork to Start Trading in October, Two Years After IPO Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork Cos. plans to begin trading its shares around Oct. 21 on the New York Stock Exchange, nearing the end of a years-long journey to the public markets.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe I

  • After Spending $1.1B for WSS and Atmos, Foot Locker Completes Its Acquisition of WSS

    In August, Foot Locker said the deals are expected to close in Q3 2021.

  • National Express in talks to buy transport rival Stagecoach

    The move comes after both bus firms were hit hard by falling passenger numbers during the pandemic.

  • Illumina expects EU order to keep Grail a separate company

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Illumina Inc expects an EU order to keep recently acquired Grail Inc as a separate company, the U.S. life sciences company said on Monday, hours after EU antitrust regulators warned of interim measures for closing the deal before their approval. The company is likely to face other measures on top of the hold separate order, however, with the EU competition enforcer sending a warning to other companies. Illumina finalised the Grail takeover last month and said it would hold the company separate while waiting for a European Commission decision on the deal, defying EU merger rules against gun-jumping.

  • Investment Firms Tiedemann and Alvarium Near Deal to Merge, Go Public Via SPAC

    The combined investment firm would be called Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings and be valued at roughly $1.4 billion in the deal with the SPAC Cartesian Growth Corp., people familiar with the matter say.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation ( NASDAQ:BTAQ ) can tell us which group is...