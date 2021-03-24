Grab a subscription to Disney+ while it's still $70 a year

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·1 min read

Since launch one of the big draws of Disney+ has been its low price of $7 a month or $70 annually. However, a price increase is set to go into effect this Friday, bringing the cost to $8 monthly, or $80 upfront for an entire year. So if you haven’t jumped on board yet, sign up for an annual subscription today or tomorrow so you can pocket that $10 difference.

The lower price made sense at launch since Disney+ has a lot less content than Netflix or Amazon. But since it debuted the service has debuted new Marvel and Star Wars shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, as well as adding classics like Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella and new releases like Mulan and Soul. And there’s still plenty more on deck in the next few months, like The Bad Batch and Loki. So it’s a good time to jump on board anyway.

The bundle package, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will also be going up in price by a dollar a month — starting Friday it will cost $14, $20 if you’d prefer Hulu with no ads. There’s no yearly package so you’ll still end up paying the new price next month even if you subscribe before March 26th, but saving that extra dollar can't hurt.

