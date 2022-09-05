Disney readying Starcruiser reservations for 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is extending reservations for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser into the fall of 2023.

Almost every date for the first nine months of next year will be available for the two-night experience, although cabins are already available for many days through the remainder of 2022, including Thanksgiving and Christmas (but not New Year’s Eve, according to the Starcruiser website).

Galactic Starcruiser, which opened to the public in March, is an immersive, inclusive experience set in the “Star Wars” universe aboard a luxury spaceship. Participants interact (and plot) with characters during their stays, which includes grown-up lightsaber training and an afternoon adventure at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at nearby Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.

Disney lists the going rate for standard cabins as $4,809 for two guests for the two nights. That includes the themed otherworldly meals and onboard entertainment as well as a specialty MagicBand. There are options for more guests per cabin and one- and two-bedroom suites.

For reservations, go to starwarsgalacticstarcruiser.com and click on “Start planning.”

