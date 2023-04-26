The Role Of David In The Live-Action "Lilo & Stitch" Has Been Recast After Kahiau Machado's Reported Use Of The N-Word On Social Media Resurfaced

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -A new British law which seeks to bar the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel was approved by the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, after the government accepted several amendments from rebel Conservatives. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping small boat arrivals one of his five key priorities and the Illegal Migration Bill will mean anyone who arrives on small boats will be prevented from claiming asylum and deported either back to their homeland or to so-called safe third countries. "Illegal migration undermines the integrity of our immigration system," immigration minister Robert Jenrick told parliament ahead of the vote.