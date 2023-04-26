The Role Of David In The Live-Action "Lilo & Stitch" Has Been Recast After Kahiau Machado's Reported Use Of The N-Word On Social Media Resurfaced
Kaipo Dudoit will now play the role of David.
Kaipo Dudoit will now play the role of David.
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office released information on two separate arrests for terroristic arrest.
United Airlines flight on its way to Israel returned to Newark after incident
He recently spent one month in a mental health facility. Kevin Smith Opens Up About “Mental Health Crisis” After “Complete Break from Reality” Eddie Fu
The Texas House is poised to pass several bills that are aimed at tightening restrictions around school safety auditing and reporting.
Police say they found dozens of pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin after pulling over a car Sunday morning on Interstate 5 south of Salem.
"Tucker’s firing is going to leave a huge white power vacuum at Fox."
LONDON (Reuters) -A new British law which seeks to bar the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel was approved by the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, after the government accepted several amendments from rebel Conservatives. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping small boat arrivals one of his five key priorities and the Illegal Migration Bill will mean anyone who arrives on small boats will be prevented from claiming asylum and deported either back to their homeland or to so-called safe third countries. "Illegal migration undermines the integrity of our immigration system," immigration minister Robert Jenrick told parliament ahead of the vote.
Kevin Smith is opening up about childhood moments that led to him seeking mental health treatment. In an interview with People magazine, the Clerks director said he sought out treatment at Arizona’s Sierra Tucson center in January 2022. “It was scary,” Smith said. “At that moment, I wouldn’t have been averse to not being around […]
Aaron Rodgers sang the praises of Nathaniel Hackett and called him a "big reason" for choosing the New York Jets to play for.
Have a pastelito cocktail and a free salsa class.
In media circles, there is a post-Trump era theory that has been quietly making the rounds, positing the only way to report the news is to take a...
"...and I find myself with just the brother and she goes to sleep."
Washington is expected to continue its narrative war against Beijing by mobilising allies to portray Taiwan as a global issue, according to observers in mainland China. This comes days after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in an interview with Reuters equated Taiwan with North Korea as a "global issue", triggering a diplomatic row with Beijing. Yoon's remarks, made ahead of his state visit to the United States this week to mark the 70th anniversary of their treaty alliance, appeared to sign
Morgan Wallen canceled a gig in Mississippi right before he was meant to go on stage. In 2021, he was caught on video using a racial epithet.
We’re ready for our next barbecue.
Zena Keita and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss how the young players of the Memphis Grizzlies are lacking guidance from veterans, which is causing tempers to flare in the playoffs.
Two Moscow-based research institutes produced a detailed Russian action plan focusing on the environment for the Baltic region earlier this year and presented it to President Vladimir Putin’s executive office. Yahoo News has obtained a copy of the plan.
Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole-Barnes have been supportive parents to Jayson Tatum from high school and college basketball, all the way to the NBA
The Lakers president tells PEOPLE the team has "found their footing" in the second half of the season
Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesDavid Ehrlich, the former manager of rising pop artist—and one-time American Idol contestant—Lauren Spencer-Smith, is suing UMG Recordings, Island Records, and Republic Records for $45 million, citing libel, slander, and tortious interference with contract.The lawsuit, filed Wednesday morning in New York, claims that Island-Republic made “defamatory, false, and malicious statements” about Ehrlich to Spencer-Smith, including that he engaged in “unlawful behavior with