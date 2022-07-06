Disney resort alleged rape: Florida man seen on security camera forcing himself on woman by hotel bar: police

A man has been accused of raping a woman outside a bar at a Disney World resort on the Fourth of July.

Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The victim stated that Gomez struck up a conversation with her at the bar at Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort and later suggested they go outside after last call out of the view of cameras because he claimed to have his own alcohol on him, according to a copy of the arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

As the pair was in a corner by a glass wall and bushes, the victim told deputies Gomez began to make advances toward her, which she rejected, so Gomez then shoved her against the glass wall, the affidavit states. She said she hit her head and blacked out. Security cameras showed the woman trying to crawl away from Gomez.

According to the affidavit, the security camera footage showed Gomez forced himself onto the woman.

The victim is seen on video attempting to push Gomez off her, but she was unable to. Gomez then allegedly is seen taking a picture of the victim using his cellphone.

The affidavit says the two then walked into the hotel lobby, where the victim sat with a group of strangers, asking them to pretend they knew her so Gomez would leave her alone.

Disney security identified Gomez from an incident from the night before involving him and his wife.

"There was an argument, and his wife was escorted back to their room," the affidavit says. "Eyvor matched the description and photograph provided by witnesses. Disney confirmed through surveillance video."

The Walt Disney World Dolphin is a resort hotel designed by architect Michael Graves, Bay Lake. John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Gomez initially denied that he knew the victim, but he later told detectives he and the victim were only kissing and "groping," according to the affidavit. He was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail.

As of Wednesday, the Orange County Jail database does not show Gomez is still held at the facility.