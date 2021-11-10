Disney returns to profit in 4Q, helped by reopened parks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TALI ARBEL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Walt Disney Co. returned to a quarterly profit as it once again got a bump from reopened parks.

Disney has closed or limited capacity at its theme parks during the pandemic, weighing on revenue. Disney World in Florida has been open since last summer and California’s Disneyland only came back at the end of April.

Burbank, California-based Disney on Wednesday reported that its net income was $159 million in the three months through Oct. 2, compared with a loss of $710 million in its fiscal fourth quarter a year ago. Earnings per share came to 9 cents, or 37 cents after one-time items. Revenue climbed 26% to $18.53 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet predicted earnings of 52 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $18.8 billion. Disney shares dropped 4.6% to $166.29 in aftermarket trading.

The company ended its fiscal year with 118.1 million Disney+ subscribers, up 60% from the previous year but less than analysts' forecast of 126.2 million. It expects 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024, and some analysts have warned that growth is lagging and Disney could miss that target.

The company has about 179 million total streaming subscribers including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, and Disney says its streaming business is its top priority as cord-cutting reduces the viewing universe for traditional TV networks. Still, Disney's networks business, which includes ABC, ESPN and FX, brings in a lot of money — $8.41 billion in profit this fiscal year.

The pandemic caused changes to Disney’s film operations, with several big releases steered to Disney+ rather than going to movie theaters because many were closed or had limited capacity due to COVID restrictions. The studio has said recently that it is returning to theatrical releases for the rest of the year's films.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 25 Thanksgiving Desserts That TikTok Is Drooling Over

    Pass the pie, please.

  • Suze Orman says this is the only asset class that has a track record of beating inflation — don't give up on it just yet

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, 'buy low and sell high.' What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. There is one signal that investors can look for – and that’s insider moves on a stock. Insiders are corporate officers, in positions of company leadership and responsibility; in

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A handful of story stocks should be able to push through any marketwide weakness that's now overdue.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    Are you in search of stocks whose dividends could outlast you? Here are three stocks to think about purchasing.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Beat Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest firm has a reputation for scoring big wins with explosive growth plays -- and it's no secret the famous investor is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors thinks these three Cathie Wood stocks can outperform Bitcoin. Keith Noonan: Unity Software (NYSE: U) stands as the fourth-largest overall holding in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, and I think the interactive-software development company stands a good chance of crushing the market over the long term.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Is Still Loading Up on This Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B)(NYSE: BRK.A) shares were little moved on Monday, despite the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate reporting results over the weekend. The company's 10-Q for the period revealed that Berkshire has been slow to deploy its growing pile of cash, perhaps contributing to the market's muted response. Buffett's Berkshire is on pace to buy back more shares this year than ever before.

  • Elon Musk Loses $50 Billion in Two Days in Record Wealth Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has lost $50 billion so far this week after Tesla Inc. shares plunged for the second day in a row.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowIt’s the biggest two-day decline in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and the biggest one-day fall after Jeff Bezos’s $36 billion plunge following his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Tilray, and Sundial Growers Stocks Flamed Out on Wednesday

    Monday was a great day to own marijuana stocks, which soared on news of mergers and acquisitions in the industry, as well as a potential breakthrough in marijuana legalization in Washington, D.C. -- but on Wednesday, the hangover is starting to set in. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) was down 3.9%. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were both off about 2.8%.

  • 2 EV Charging Stocks Set to Benefit From Biden’s Infra Bill

    This month has seen – at long last – Congressional passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF), which is now just waiting the President’s signature. The bill’s passage marks an important political victory for President Biden and Congressional moderates, but more than that, it also brings the promise of Federal outlays to improve various physical infrastructure projects. These are likely to include roads and bridges, railways and waterways, the usual recipients of infrastructure largesse,

  • This Is the Cryptocurrency Mark Cuban Thinks Is the Strongest

    There's one currency that could be an exception to that general rule, though. It's called Dogecoin. Here's why Cuban has said Dogecoin has solid potential as a currency, even if it isn't necessarily his favorite of all crypto investments.

  • Tesla Erases $199 Billion in Worst Two-Day Rout in 14 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. lost about $199 billion in value during its biggest back-to-back selloff since September 2020 amid a host of negative news.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe drumbeat of adverse headlines reached a crescendo after Elon Musk’s Twitter poll that asked voters over the weekend if he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-v

  • Nykaa’s blockbuster IPO made its founder India’s richest self-made woman

    Falguni Nayar, an ex-investment banker, launched Nykaa in 2012, not long before she turned 50. Nine years later, the Mumbai-based beauty and fashion e-tailer became the first female-led unicorn to launch an IPO in India. Nykaa’s stock made a blockbuster debut on the stock market, listing at a premium of 79%.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    Investing in growth stocks has proved to be a profitable bargain since 2009. This was seen early this year in a rotation out of growth stocks into value shares, causing many growth stocks to tank dramatically. For that, you need to pick companies with robust competitive advantages and solid secular tailwinds.

  • The CEO of MicroStrategy just predicted that Bitcoin is 'going up forever' — here are 3 other companies with plenty of crypto on the balance sheet

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Soar at Least 60%

    U.S. stocks have been on a roll. The S&P 500 closed Monday at a new record high and was up for the eight consecutive positive day -- its longest streak of records since 1997. Among the recent supporting factors are Q3 earnings, which are up 40% year-over-year and have been beating expectations; and passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill last week, offering hope that Congress may be able to get its act together and put consequential legislation on the President’s desk. In addition, weekly

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $5,000 If I Had to Start from Scratch Today

    Here are three steps to take, and you only need two of them to start on the path to building wealth.

  • Semiconductor Sales Soar in Q3 on Increased Demand: 5 Winners

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • Kyndryl Stock Doesn’t Pay a Dividend. IBM Holders Are Unloading Their Shares.

    Kyndryl, which doesn't pay a dividend, opened for trading on Nov. 4 at $28.41 and has ratcheted lower every day since.