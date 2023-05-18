Disney scraps $867m Florida plan amid Ron DeSantis feud

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park

The Walt Disney Company has scrapped a plan to invest nearly $1bn (£806m) to build a new corporate campus in Florida, it announced.

The reversal comes amid an escalating feud between the entertainment giant and the state's Republican-led government headed by Ron DeSantis.

The plan would have seen about 2,000 employees relocate to a Disney-owned town centre at Lake Nona, near Orlando.

Disney and Florida have both sued each other in recent weeks.

The cancellation was announced in an internal email to employees, including some who had relocated to Florida ahead of the campus' opening, on Thursday.

The Lake Nona initiative had previously been driven by former CEO Bob Chapek, who was fired by Disney in November.

In the internal email - seen by BBC News - Josh D'Amaro, the head of Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products division, said the company's decision was the result of "considerable changes" that have taken place since it was first announced, including "new leadership and changing business conditions".

"This was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is the right one," Mr D'Amaro wrote.

Plans for the Lake Nona campus included moving employees belonging to Disney Imagineering - the firm's secretive research and development arm focused on park design - from California to Florida.

Mr D'Amaro's email said that Disney will no longer ask employees to move and will discuss next steps with those who have already done so.

Many of the jobs that were supposed to relocate to Florida were higher paid, white collar and tech-focused positions.

The Orlando Business Journal reported the project was valued at about $867m and that the average annual wage for the new positions was $120,000.

After Mr Chapek's departure last year, his predecessor and replacement as chief executive, Bob Iger, announced sweeping changes aimed at boosting its profitability.

Story continues

Disney's traditional movie and television business has declined, and as new offerings, such as streaming, remain loss making.

Mr Iger has reorganised operations and announced roughly 7,000 job cuts in pursuit of more than $5bn in savings.

The "changes" alluded to in Mr D'Amaro's email are also likely to include mounting tensions between Disney and Florida's government led by Mr DeSantis. The BBC has contacted Mr DeSantis' office.

The relationship between Disney and Florida - where it is the largest single-site employer - began deteriorating last year after Mr DeSantis condemned the company for opposing a state law banning discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in public schools.

In April, Florida also moved to take control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District - a 25,000-acre district known as Walt Disney World - a self-governing area, complete with utilities and a fire department.

State lawmakers voted to give Mr DeSantis the power to appoint members to the district's governing board, removing that authority from landowners, of which Disney is by far the biggest.

The move prompted a lawsuit from Disney, in which the company accused state officials of conducting "a relentless campaign to weaponise government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain state officials".

Days later, Florida filed a countersuit against Disney. Mr Iger, its CEO, has called Mr DeSantis' actions "anti-business" and "anti-Florida", and argued the company had a "right to freedom of speech just like individuals do".

Aubrey Jewett, a politics professor at the University of Central Florida, told BBC News he believed Mr DeSantis and his allies "did not think about the longer-term ramifications of their actions" when they moved to "punish Disney for speaking out".

"They thought they had Disney a little bit over the barrel. They weren't going to move the Disney World complex someplace else," he said.

"They weren't going to move the Disney World complex someplace else. But as Disney has just shown, that's not the only investment and jobs they were talking about creating in Florida."

"This investment was something that was really highly desirable for Florida - high-wage jobs and jobs that were not just tourist jobs," Mr Jewett added. "It could be a billion dollars that Florida is not going to get."

Additional reporting by Natalie Sherman in New York.

CORRECTION: The headline in the initial versions of this story misstated the value of Disney's investment in billions rather than millions.