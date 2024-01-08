Disney to sell discounted two-day tickets to Floridians

Walt Disney World has unveiled a wintertime theme park ticket deal for Florida residents. The Disney Thrills Ticket is good for two days and costs $199. It goes on sale Jan. 11, and it’s valid through March 15.

A three-day version will be available for $219.

The base ticket will be good for one theme park per day, although for $40 more it can be given park-hopping powers between attractions. Theme park reservations will be required for each date.

New attractions in 2024: Tiana ride, Penguin Trek, DreamWorks land, ‘Life’

Another option, priced at an additional $35, will include visits to a water park, golf course or miniature-golf course.

All of these tickets will expire March 15.

A one-day ticket during this time period regularly costs between $134 and $179, depending on date and park selected.

The time frame for the Disney Thrill Ticket includes the Epcot International Festival of the Arts, which starts Friday and runs daily through Feb. 19. The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival launches Feb. 28. New Disney World attractions to debut within the last year include Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and “Luminous” nighttime spectacular at Epcot, as well as Tron Lightcycle / Run, a roller coaster at Magic Kingdom.

First look: Disney launches ‘Luminous’ fireworks at Epcot

For purchases or more information, go to disneyworld.com.

Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com. Threads account: @dbevil. X account: @themeparks. Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters.