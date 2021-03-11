Disney Store closings 2021: Is your closest location holding a liquidation sale? See the store closures list.
More than three dozen Disney Store locations will shut their doors within the next two weeks.
The first round of store closings come one week after The Walt Disney Co. announced it would close at least 60 Disney stores in North America this year. The company updated its store locator tool to identify stores closing "on or before" March 23. At least 38 stores in the U.S. are slated to close in this round.
The company said it was reducing the number of stores to focus on its e-commerce business. The 60 closures amount to about one-third of the stores in North America.
Victoria's Secret, Best Buy, Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond and J.C. Penney have announced they would close stores in 2021. Apparel retailer Christopher & Banks announced it would close all of its stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Disney stores in 16 states are closing with California losing the most locations with nine closing stores and seven in Texas are closing.
“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president of consumer products games and publishing, said in a statement.
The closings won't affect more than 600 Disney Parks stores and other locations, including small Disney shops inside Target stores.
“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world," Young said. "We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”
Disney officials did not provide an official list of the closures and directed USA TODAY to use the store locator tool on its website to find the closing stores.
Disney Store closings March 2021
The following stores are slated to close on or before March 23, 2021, according to the store locator.
Arizona Disney Store closing locations
Chandler: Chandler Fashion Center, 3111 W Chandler Blvd.
Glendale: Arrowhead Towne Center, 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center
Scottsdale: Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014-2216 East Camelback Road
California Disney Store closings
Arcadia: Westfield Santa Anita, 1400 South Baldwin Ave.
Mission Viejo: The Shops at Mission Viejo: 555 Shops at Mission Viejo Drive
Montclair: Montclair Plaza, 5060 East Montclair Plaza Lane
Montebello: The Shops at Montebello, 2134 Montebello Town Center
Roseville: Westfield Galleria at Roseville, 1151 Galleria Blvd.
Salinas: Northridge Mall, 720 Northridge Mall
San Diego: Fashion Valley Mall, 7007 Friar Road
San Jose: Oakridge Mall, 925 Blossom Hill Road
Santa Monica: 4Santa Monica Place, 395 Santa Monica Place
Colorado Disney Store closure
Broomfield: FlatIron Crossing, 1 West Flatiron Crossing Drive
Florida Disney Store closing locations
Miami: Aventura Mall, 19575 Biscayne Blvd.
Tampa: International Plaza, 32223 NW Shore Blvd.
Illinois Disney Store closures
Chicago: State Street, 108 North State Street
Rosemont: Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way
Indiana closing Disney Store locations
Indianapolis: Castleton Square, 6020 East 82nd St.
Merrillville: Southlake Mall, 2144 Southlake Mall
Kansas Disney Store closure
Overland Park: Oak Park Mall, 11447 West 95th St.
Maryland Disney Store closures
Baltimore: White Marsh Mall, 8200 Perry Hall Blvd.
Hanover: Arundel Mills, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle
Missouri closing Disney Store
St. Louis: St. Louis Galleria, 1155 Saint Louis Galleria
New Jersey Disney Store closing
Freehold: Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9
New York Disney Store closures
Riverhead: Tanger Outlets Riverhead, 1770 West Main Street
Staten Island: Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave.
Ohio Disney Store closure
North Olmsted: Great Northern Mall, 564 Great Northern Mall
Oregon closing Disney Store
Portland: Clackamas Town Center, 12000 Southeast 82nd Ave.
Pennsylvania Disney Store closings
Pittsburgh: South Hills Village, 421 South Hills Village
Springfield: Springfield Mall, 1250 Baltimore Pike
Tennessee closing Disney Store
Knoxville: West Town Mall, 7600 Kingston Pike
Texas Disney Store closures
El Paso: Cielo Vista Mall, 8401 Gateway Boulevard West
Houston: Memorial City, 303 Memorial City Way
Houston: Willowbrook Mall, 2000 Willowbrook Mall
Laredo: Mall Del Norteo, 5300 San Dario Ave.
San Antonio: Ingram Park Mall, 6301 Northwest Loop 410
San Antonio: North Star Mall, 7400 San Pedro Ave.
San Antonio: Rivercenter Mall, 849 East Commerce Street
More Disney Store closings
