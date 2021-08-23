Disney Store closings: Is your closest location holding a liquidation sale? See new closures list.

More Disney Store locations are closing in September.

As Target plans to open more than 100 new Disney shops inside its stores, the Walt Disney Co. is shuttering nearly 60 of its full-size retail locations across the country. The company updated its store locator tool to identify stores closing "on or before" Sept. 15.

Disney announced in March it would close at least 60 Disney stores in North America this year. Nearly 40 stores were included in the first round of closings.

The company said in March that it was reducing the number of stores to focus on its e-commerce business.

"While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing, said in a statement at the time.

The closings don't affect more than 600 stores inside Disney theme parks and other locations, including small Disney shops inside Target stores.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world," Young said. "We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

Disney officials did not provide an official list of the closures or a new statement and directed USA TODAY to use the store locator tool on its website to find the closing stores.

Disney Store closings September 2021

The following stores are slated to close on or before Sept. 15, 2021, according to the store locator.

Arizona Disney Store closing locations

Tempe: Arizona Mills, 5000 Arizona Mills Circle

Tucson: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.

California Disney Store closings

Brea: Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall

Carlsbad: Carlsbad Premium Outlets, 5610 Paseo Del Norte

Cerritos: Los Cerritos Shopping Center, 163 Los Cerritos Center

Concord: Sunvalley Mall, 1 Sunvalley Mall

Daly City: Serramonte Center, 25 Serramonte Center

Fresno: Fashion Fair, 587 E Shaw Ave.

Gilroy: Gilroy Premium Outlet, 681 Leavesley Road

Lakewood: Lakewood Center, 88 Lakewood Center Mall

Los Angeles: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

Modesto: Vintage Faire, 3401 Dale Road

National City: Westfield Plaza Bonita, 3030 Plaza Bonita Road

San Francisco: Stockton Street, 39 Stockton St. (Closing on or before Sept. 8)

Santa Clara: Westfield Valley Fair, 2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard

Sherman Oaks: Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive

Thousand Oaks: The Oaks, 350 West Hillcrest Drive

Torrance: Del Amo Fashion Center, 21712 Hawthorne Blvd.

Connecticut Disney Store closures

Danbury: Danbury Fair, 7 Backus Ave.

Farmington: Westfarms Mall, 500 Westfarms Mall

Florida Disney Store closing locations

Doral: Miami International Mall, 1455 Northwest 107th Ave.

Lutz: Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive

Miami: Dadeland Mall, 7527 Dadeland Mall

Orlando: The Florida Mall, 8001 So. Orange Blossom Trail

Georgia Disney Store closing

Buford: Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive

Illinois Disney Store closures

Aurora: Chicago Premium Outlets, 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd.

Chicago: North Michigan Avenue, 717 North Michigan Ave. (Closing on or before Sept. 1)

Gurnee: Gurnee Mills, 6170 West Grand Ave.

Schaumburg: Woodfield Mall, 1600 Golf & Meacham Road

Maryland Disney Store closing

Clarksburg: Clarksburg Premium Outlets, 22705 Clarksburg Road

Massachusetts Disney Store closings

Burlington: Burlington Mall, 75 Middlesex Turnpike

Wrentham: Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, 1 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Michigan Disney Store closure

Auburn: Great Lakes Crossing, 4286 Baldwin Road

Missouri closing Disney Store

Chesterfield: St. Louis Premium Outlets, 18521 Outlet Blvd.

Nevada Disney Store closure

Las Vegas: Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South

New Hampshire Disney Store closure

Merrimack: Merrimack Premium Outlet, 80 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Deptford: Deptford Mall, 1750 Deptford Center Road

Edison: Menlo Park Mall, 55 Parsonage Road

Jackson: Jackson Premium Outlets, 537 Monmouth Road

Paramus: Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd.

New York Disney Store closures

Central Valley: Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, 191 Marigold Court

Elmhurst: Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Boulevard

Lake Grove: Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall Road

Niagara Falls: Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, 1900 Military Road

North Carolina closing Disney Store locations

Charlotte: SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road

Concord: Concord Mills, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd.

Pennsylvania Disney Store closings

Limerick: Philadelphia Premium Outlet, 18 West Lightcap Road

Whitehall: Lehigh Valley Mall, 217 Lehigh Valley Mall

Tennessee closing Disney Store

Nashville: Opry Mills, 433 Opry Mills Drive

Texas Disney Store closings

Houston: Houston Galleria, 5015 Westheimer Road

McAllen: La Plaza Mall, 2200 South 10th St.

Mercedes: Rio Grand Valley Premium Outlets, 5001 East Expressway 83

Round Rock: Round Rock Premium Outlets, 4401 North Interstate Highway 35

Utah Disney Store closure

Salt Lake City: City Creek Center, 51 South Main Street

Virginia Disney Store closing

Woodbridge: Potomac Mills, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle

Washington closing Disney Store

Tukwila: Westfield Southcenter, 536 Southcenter Mall

