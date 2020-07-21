Disney theme park staff worry about Covid-19: 'I can't bring it back home'

Disney World fully reopened all four of its theme parks within its Florida resort last week, even as cases of coronavirus surged, making it one of the world’s hotspots for daily increases.

Undaunted guests who choose to visit Disney are greeted with a disclaimer on its website: “By visiting Walt Disney World Resort you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19.”

For Disney’s workers, many may feel little choice but to assume the risks of returning to the world’s most visited theme park, with some expressing fears of the Covid-19 risk, and for their livelihoods.

There are about 75,000 employees at Disney World in Florida, and about 30,000 at Disneyland in California, and they are returning as cases are increasing in both states.

“The imminent danger of loss of health and financial security is a concern that most of us are sharing about reopening, and about fear of closing again,” said Dan Rey, a server for 25 years at Disney and a union shop steward with Unite Here.

Rey has not been called back to work yet, but is one of thousands of Disney employees who went several weeks before receiving unemployment benefits. Many workers in Florida still have not had their applications processed and paid out. On 26 July, federal unemployment benefits expire, leaving workers in Florida to survive on just the $275 maximum weekly benefit from the state.

“People are afraid of going back to work because of the imminent threat of contracting Covid, since we, Florida, are now the epicenter of the world for this pandemic, and they are also afraid of not going back to work because we have no financial support,” said Rey. “The real problem is that we cannot afford not to work. Our governor here in Florida is still making excuses rather than plans. There are still people who have not received financial support because the unemployment system is so broken.”

Mike Beaver, an attractions employee at Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom for about 20 years, returned to work on 29 June.

“When it was announced Disney World would reopen parks, I thought it was too soon, even though some other parks had reopened before Disney,” said Beaver. He said during a temperature check he was sent to work, despite receiving a reading that would not register on the thermometer.

Bryan Amstutz, a vacation planner at Walt Disney World, said only a third of his department has returned to work so far, and he did not expect to be recalled until January 2021 or later. “I don’t get paid enough to police Covid-19,” said Amstutz.

Parts of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, have begun a phased reopening, while awaiting approval from local and state officials to reopen the parks and hotels.

A man with coalition of resort labor unions holds a sign in front of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, calling for better safety. Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images More

“My main concern going back to work is: I have young children and my mom is elderly. I can’t bring coronavirus home. It’s not really safe to go back to work. The cases are rising in California,” said Inez Guzman, who has worked in housekeeping at the Disneyland Hotel for five years.

Glynndana Shevlin, a food and beverage worker at Disneyland for 32 years, wants to return to work out of concern she could lose her current apartment, which she’s lived in the past two years after experiencing homelessness. But she is also concerned for her safety and that of co-workers and guests. One of her friends and co-workers is currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

“I live alone and I’m in my 60s. I’m really concerned about going back to work in the sense of safety. We want on-site testing for coronavirus to be available if we need it, and all kinds of safety procedures in place,” said Shevlin. “When I come home at night, I don’t want to worry if I’m going to be sick and if I am sick, if I’m going to be able to have the correct medicine, healthcare, if I’m going to have enough pay.”