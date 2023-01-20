Disney Unveils Collaboration with Black-Owned CreativeSoul Photography Through Re-Imagined Diverse Dolls Inspired by Disney Princesses

Disney announced today a brand-new collaboration with Black-owned business, CreativeSoul Photography, featuring a special-edition artist series collection of dolls across the African diaspora, inspired by Disney Princesses.

The CreativeSoul Doll Collection, based on the work of CreativeSoul Photography founders Regis and Kahran Bethencourt, reimagines what a classic Disney Princess would look like through a diverse lens. The dolls contain natural hairstyles and intricate Afrocentric fabrics and adornments while paying tribute to four Disney Princesses – Tiana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Cinderella.

The dolls will be featured at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts presented by AT&T where the CreativeSoul Photography founders, Regis and Kahran, will be present for book and doll signings Feb. 3-5.

(Image courtesy of Disney)

In addition to the dolls, there will be a series of five photographic prints of the models which inspired the dolls. Including, one bonus print – paying tribute to Elsa – which will be available beginning Feb. 3 for a limited time in large-format wall art sizes and smaller deluxe prints. The festival, which runs through Feb. 20, will also showcase the natural-styled wigs and life-size dresses of the models on display from Feb. 3-5.

Reimagined Snow White (Image courtesy of Disney)

Reimagined Cinderella (Image courtesy of Disney)

For over a decade, Regis and Kahran have pursued initiatives aligning with their mission of celebrating youth of color in artistic new ways through adding Afrocentric design elements to their visuals to showcase the beauty and strength of diversity.

Reimagined Rapunzel (Image courtesy of Disney)

Reimagined Tiana (Image courtesy of Disney)

Reimagined Anna (Image courtesy of Disney)

“Our mission has always been to bring bold inspiring images of people of color to life,” said Kahran. “We are both excited and proud of this project and hope that through the lens of photography, it will help further empower young girls of color and show they can be a princess too,” added Regis.

The CreativeSoul Doll Collection retails for $59.99 each, and will be available at shopDisney, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Resort starting Feb. 3. The CreativeSoul Doll Collection is another way that Disney continues to Celebrate Soulfully, which is an initiative that invites families and friends to gather for experiences that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more.

(Image courtesy of Disney)

(Image courtesy of Disney)

(Image courtesy of Disney)