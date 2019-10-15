Disney unveils new official trailer for live-action 'Lady and the Tramp' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Disney just released the second official trailer for its exclusive reimagining of "Lady and the Tramp," and it's giving us all the feels!

Featuring the vocal talents of Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monáe and Sam Elliot, the movie is a modern remake of the 1955 animated classic and we're getting a glimpse of more of the new, live version of the timeless tale.

Life is good for Lady, an American cocker spaniel who lives in an upscale suburban neighborhood.

Her owners, Jim Dear and Darling, spoil her daily. Her neighbors Jock, an outspoken Scottish terrier, and Trusty, a world-weary bloodhound, are always within barking distance.

But when a baby enters the picture, Lady is no longer the center of attention, and the arrival of cat-loving Aunt Sarah only complicates matters.

Lady soon finds herself alone on the streets in an unwelcoming part of town.

Fortunately, Tramp -- a streetwise mutt -- quickly teaches Lady the ways of the world.

Before long, the prim and proper purebred and the fast-talking mutt are partaking in moonlight strolls in the park and romantic spaghetti dinners by candlelight.

Tramp savors the independence of a world without leashes or fences alongside his roguish friends Peg and Bull, but Lady misses the comfort and safety of a family, and soon both must decide where -- and with whom -- they belong.

“Lady and the Tramp” premieres Nov. 12 streaming only on Disney+.

