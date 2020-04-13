Disney Valuation, Part 1: Parks and Studio

I recently wrote an article about Disney's (DIS) transition towards a direct to consumer (DTC) model, most notably as it related to structural change in the Media Networks business segment. The point I made was that this transition, which began a few years ago, is likely in its early innings. Its impact on the company's financials is likely to be material for another few years, according to my analysis.





This article, which is the first in a series of three articles, will answer a different question: are Disney shares attractive for long-term investors at current levels? Full disclosure, I hold a sizable position in Disney. I'll do my best to be as unbiased as possible, but you should take that fact into consideration.

Let's start by looking at Disney's businesses outside of the Media Networks. What we're left with is the Parks, Experiences and Products business, as well as the company's Studio Entertainment business.

At Parks, Experiences and Products, Disney has been firing on all cylinders. In fiscal 2019, the segment reported $6.8 billion in operating income, an increase of roughly 65% compared to the $4.1 billion in operating income generated five years earlier. As shown below, this reflects an impressive decade for the business.

But after many years of growth in park attendance and per capita spending, along with strong results for consumer products due to the company's growing and unparalleled collection of brands, Disney is now facing significant headwinds as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The domestic theme parks have been closed for a month, and they're unlikely to reopen any time soon. At the time of writing, all of the company's international parks remain closed as well.

A year ago, the segment generated $19 million in operating income a day, without adjusting for seasonality, with 70% from parks and experiences (see page 41 of the 2019 annual report). Now, it's probably safe to assume that parks and experiences is losing a good amount of money. When the parks will ultimately reopen is anybody's guess. Just as important, in my opinion, is the impact this may have on the business going forward. As we return to some sense of normalcy, will people be comfortable crowding into places like theme parks with tens of thousands of other guests as they used to? Maybe the answer is yes, but I wouldn't be surprised if that takes time. Even when the fight against the virus "ends," its impact on our collective behavior may remain.

I also think it's worth noting that the U.S. economy has done fairly well in recent years. It seems fair to say we've been running near full throttle, which has been a nice tailwind for Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products segment. Naturally, that can only continue for so long. To put some numbers on it, consider that segment margins in fiscal 2019 were 26% - roughly 600 basis points higher than the trailing ten-year average. That undoubtedly reflects other factors as well (like more effective pricing strategies), but the economy helps. The point is that segment earnings in 2019 may have been higher than what one should reasonably expect across an economic cycle.

Finally, segment depreciation and amortization expense in 2019 was $2.3 billion compared to capital expenditures of $4.1 billion. More than 75% of Disney's capital expenditures in recent years have been incurred in the Parks and Experiences segment. Admittedly, much of that spend is for growth, not maintenance. Investments that improve the park experience, such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, have helped Disney to increase park capacity and ticket prices.