Disney World is allowing guests to park hop again, but an expert says visiting more than one location could be risky

Samantha Grindell
Disney World Masks coronavirus castleq
Disney World guests wear masks in front of the park's iconic castle. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • Disney World is allowing guests to park hop for the first time since March.

  • Park-hopping hours begin at 2 p.m. and end at closing time, and guests can travel between four parks via complimentary Disney World transportation.

  • Guests with Park Hopper passes are only required to make a reservation at one of the four parks. 

  • Dr. Scott Weisenberg, an infectious disease expert, told Insider that park hopping could increase guests' risk of contracting COVID-19. 

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

For the first time since March 2020, Walt Disney World is allowing guests to visit four of its parks in one day with the return of its Park Hopper experience. 

A Park Hopper pass gives guests the ability to travel between the Disney parks in Orlando, Florida, which include Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Epcot. 

Disney World reopened over the summer with limited capacity after closing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's been loosening restrictions in phases since then.

Disney World has made 'modifications' to the Park Hopper experience for guests' safety

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the current Park Hopper experience looks a bit different than it did at the beginning of 2020, as guests were previously able to visit each park whenever they wanted. 

Now, guests have to make a reservation for the first park they want to visit, which helps Disney control how many people visit every day. Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced Walt Disney World was operating at 35% capacity in November, and a Disney spokesperson confirmed in an email to Insider that the park has not changed its capacity since then. 

Disney also requires masks for guests aged 2 and older, checks all visitors' temperatures upon their arrival at the park, and encourages guests to practice social distancing and use sanitizing stations.

Park-hopping guests aren't required to make reservations at any of the other parks they plan to visit throughout the day, but the Disney Parks Blog noted that admittance to the other parks will depend on whether or not a location has reached capacity. 

disney world wdw mask magic kingdom
Park hopping has returned at Disney World. Disney Parks

According to a Disney representative, guests can park hop using a few transportation methods: complimentary buses, the Disney Skyliner, a watercraft, walking paths, or their own cars. Many parkgoers opt for the buses.

In addition, Park Hopper hours will begin at 2 p.m., but the end time varies at the different parks, according to the Disney Parks Blog

At the time of writing, visitors can park hop to Magic Kingdom until 8 p.m., to Epcot until 9 p.m., to Hollywood Studios until 7 p.m., and to Animal Kingdom until 6 p.m.

Those hours are also subject to change, according to Disney; guests can check the Park Hopper hours at the time of their visit here.

Read more: Disney World is losing its magic, and as a lifelong fan I worry it will never come back

The Park Hopper experience might increase visitors' risk of getting COVID-19, according to an expert

Although the return of park hopping might be exciting for Disney lovers, a medical professional says it could be dangerous. 

Dr. Scott Weisenberg, an infectious disease specialist and the director of the travel medicine program at NYU Langone Health, told Insider that going to Disney World at all during the pandemic is dangerous, as it puts guests in a position where they're surrounded by other people for an extended period of time.

But the Park Hopper experience puts visitors at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus since many of them will likely use the complimentary Disney buses to move between parks.

Riding a bus is risky in-and-of-itself because it requires people to be in close proximity to each other, but Weisenberg said it becomes more dangerous if that bus is poorly ventilated.

disney world mask wdw
If the buses aren't ventilated, it's easier for the coronavirus to spread. Disney Parks

That ventilation issue becomes even more of a problem when the bus is crowded.

"There's a risk just from being indoors with anybody in a poorly-ventilated area, but the more people there are, the more different possible sources for getting infected," Weisenberg said.

Ensuring the buses are properly ventilated and have limited capacity would make travel between the parks safer. According to the Disney World website, structural changes have been made to the buses to ensure there is adequate space between guests. As a Disney spokesperson told Insider, the park has added "physical barriers in select transportation places where it is difficult to maintain strict physical distancing guidelines, such as partitions inside our buses and monorails."

However, the spokesperson did not specify any ventilation adjustments on the buses.

Wearing masks on the bus will also help protect visitors, but it likewise doesn't completely mitigate risk.

It would be in guests' best interest to drive their own cars, walk, or take a watercraft when park hopping instead of getting on the buses.

Read more: Disney World is reopening in July, but the pandemic isn't over. Here are the risks and what you can expect.

If you're going to Disney World, stay outside as much as possible

Like any activity that involves other people, there is a risk of contracting the coronavirus by going to Disney World during the pandemic, whether you use the Park Hopper experience or not. 

If you are going to go to Disney World, Weisenberg recommends staying outside as much as possible during your visit.

For instance, the risk of contracting the virus on an outdoor, fast-moving ride while wearing a mask is likely similar to the level of exposure you'd get at a normal park in your neighborhood, according to Weisenberg.

But if you're on a slower moving ride or at a restaurant indoors, without your mask on, the risk of exposure is much higher.

disney world face masks
Stay outside as much as you can when visiting Walt Disney World. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

"Keep wearing your mask, and try to maintain social distancing from others," Weisenberg advised Disney visitors. 

He also said to be particularly careful when you're eating or drinking, as you'll have to remove your mask during those times. The Disney World website states that guests "may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking," however, they "should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."

In addition, Weisenberg urged parkgoers to remember that you can't tell whether someone is infected by looking at them.

"People spreading this may look completely healthy and may not have had started to have symptoms themselves, or may never get symptoms," Weisenberg said.

And if you're going to park hop, just keep in mind the risk you're adding to your visit. As Weisenberg said, there's going to be a chance of exposure whether you go to one park or four, but you will be increasing your risk by traveling between locations.

For more information on what visiting Walt Disney World is like right now, visit the park's "Know Before You Go" page.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

    Democratic lawmakers are moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

    Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. “Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.”

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Trump crows 25th amendment is 'zero risk to me' while celebrating border wall construction

    House Democrats have once again moved to impeach President Trump after his followers attacked the Capitol building last week, while officials have also reportedly discussed removing him via the 25th Amendment. But Trump on Tuesday argued he's not worried about the possibility of an early dismissal — even though it was on his mind enough for him to bring it up at a completely unrelated event.While celebrating the completion of 400 miles of new wall along the southern border (most of which was replacement for already-built structures), Trump gave a rare acknowledgement that he'll be leaving the White House next week. He told the crowd that "we can't let the next administration even think about taking [the border wall] down," before pivoting to last week's siege on the Capitol.Trump claimed "free speech is under assault like never before," seemingly referencing the fact that he was removed from Twitter and many other social media platforms after continuing to spread false claims about the election. "The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration," Trump then asserted out of nowhere, adding an ominous warning for the next White House to "be careful what you wish for." And then, with a reminder that his administration "believe[s] in the rule of law," Trump circled back to wall talk.> "We can't let the next administration even think about taking it down," Trump says about his border wall. Also makes rare direct acknowledgement of Biden's win, saying 25th Amendment "is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration" pic.twitter.com/1DootBW2JQ> > — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2021Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since the riot Tuesday morning, denying any responsibility for the incident and claiming his speech before the siege was "totally appropriate."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Israel’s media campaign to woo the Mideast

    The fun care-free image Israel is hoping to project to the Arab world. Armed with social media Lorena Khateeb is from an Arabic language social media unit inside the Israeli foreign ministry. Her team’s mission: using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. "As you can see we are in Mahane Yehuda market. We travel to many places in Israel to show the real, simple life of the Israeli citizen and the coexistence between Arabs and Jews. This way we work as Israel's ambassadors in the virtual world and this is how we build bridges between cultures and nations, away from all the politics." The small team is spearheading a campaign via platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as part of a multi-pronged diplomatic effort to win over popular acceptance in the Middle East. But overturning decades of hostility is no easy feat. Despite Israel having recently secured landmark Washington-brokered deals with the governments of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. An October report by the Israeli government found that during August and September more than 90% of Arabic social media commentary regarding the "normalization" deals was negative. Israeli officials recognize the challenges. The region has widespread support for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation or as refugees across the Middle East. Lecturer and Palestinian analyst Ghassan Khatib’s take on those attempts. "Until now, not enough time has passed, and there aren't any studies that indicate a deep change in the public opinion in these Arab countries. I think that in the long run it (the change in public opinion) will not happen because of the reasons I mentioned; which are related to the selfish nature of Israel and the aggressive nature of Israel and how it violates human rights and international laws, and other laws which Arab residents in these countries respect." That foreign ministry's ten-member Arabic-language team includes both Jews and Arabs. Lorena went to Dubai recently and of course posted lots of pics on social media - saying she felt at home. Her team hope to convince the millions of Arabic speakers across the region that they’ll feel the same in Israel.

  • Veterans Groups Plan to Expel Any Members Who Took Part in Capitol Riot

    The DAV, AMVETS and VFW have rules for those whose actions bring disgrace on the organization.

  • Son of New York judge arrested and fur cape seized after Capitol riot

    Federal agents seen carrying fur cape and wooden staff of rioter, who faces charges

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Column: McConnell won't be majority leader. But there's still plenty he can do to obstruct Biden

    Charles E. Schumer will take over as Senate majority leader, but don't expect Mitch McConnell to roll over and play dead.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • California prison break: Six inmates on run after improvised rope escape

    The "armed and dangerous" men used an improvised rope made of braided sheets to escape.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Army Will Not Screen All National Guardsmen Deploying to DC for Extremist Sympathies

    The Army will not grant a lawmaker's request to have the service's CID screen National Guard troops deploying to D.C.

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.