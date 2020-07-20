Disney World bans walking and eating after some guests used the move as a loophole to not wear masks

Disney World guests wear masks in front of the park's iconic castle on the first day of re-opening following a nearly four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus. Florida continues to be one of the worst-hit sates by the pandemic.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Disney World has updated its coronavirus rules to ban walking and eating.

Masks can only be taken off when stationary and distanced, the new park guidelines say.

The amusement park re-opened earlier in July despite the US and Florida failing to contain the outbreak.

Florida continues to bear the brunt of the United States' coronavirus outbreak, with more than 24,000 confirmed cases over the weekend. More than 5,000 people have died since March.

In its second week of operations following a nearly four-month shutdown, Disney World updated its mask policies to ban visitors from eating or drinking while walking.

The new guidelines close a loophole that some guests were apparently taking advantage of to not wear face coverings, and come as new coronavirus cases in the United States and Florida continue to skyrocket.

Disney World blogs and Variety first reported on the updated policies, which don't directly address any mask scofflaws.

"You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing," the guidelines read. The park's also instituted enhanced cleaning, physical distancing reminders, and reduced contact at cash registers, Disney said.

Florida on Sunday reported 12,478 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, just a handful fewer than the new record of 12,523 set on Saturday. In 10 of the past 11 days, CNBC reported, the state has reported more than 10,000 new cases every day.

Despite pressure from other elected officials, Gov. Ron DeSantis has defended Florida's approach to containing the outbreak, which outpaces all other states.

"It's important to put that in context because I think a lot of people see cases I think they get really, really scared, and my message is fear is our enemy," he said at a Saturday news conference as the state reported 90 new deaths.

"And I think the other thing that gets missed with the cases is the sheer number of people who are testing who aren't sick. Because I think most people see cases and they think that many people are in the hospital."

More than 5,000 Floridians have died since the beginning of the outbreak.

