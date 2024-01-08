Disney World brings back highly anticipated pre-pandemic perks

Visiting Walt Disney World is about to feel more like it used to before the pandemic.

The Florida resort is lifting two major COVID-era restrictions, giving guests more flexibility for their trips.

Starting Tuesday, park reservations will no longer be required for most Disney World guests, and guests will no longer have to wait until 2 p.m. to hop between parks.

The highly requested Disney Dining Plan will also return Tuesday, for which advance sales began last May.

Here’s what travelers should know about the changes taking effect at Disney World on Jan. 9.

Is Disney still requiring reservations?

Fireworks illuminate the sky at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdo on Nov. 9, 2023.

Starting Tuesday, guests with date-based tickets, the type of tickets most guests purchase, will no longer need reservations to enter Disney World’s four theme parks - Magic Kingdom, EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Annual passholders and cast members will still need reservations to enter parks before 2 p.m., except on select Good-to-Go Days, which will begin showing up on annual passholder calendars on Jan. 11.

Disneyland in California will continue to require park reservations.

Let it go: How to enjoy Disney World with minimal planning

What time does park hopping begin at Disney World?

Guests who’ve purchased the Park Hopper ticket add-on can park hop at their leisure beginning Tuesday.

Say they start the morning at Animal Kingdom, which offers 7:30 a.m. early entry to Disney resort hotel guests and opens at 8 a.m. to the general public on Jan. 9. Guests could hop to any of the other three parks as soon as they open an hour later, instead of having to wait until 2 p.m. Whether attempting two, three or all four parks in one day, they can continue park hopping until the last park, Magic Kingdom, closes at 10 p.m.

Pandora's exotic flora is on full display along the Avatar Flight of Passage queue at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

How much does the dining plan cost at Disney?

There are two optional prepaid meal plan options for guests who book Disney vacation packages with Disney World park tickets and hotel stays on property.

The Quick-Service Dining Plan costs $57.01 per adult and $23.83 per child per night of stay, including tax. It includes:

2 quick-service meals per night of stay

1 snack or non-alcoholic drink outside of meals per night of stay

1 refillable drink mug for use at resort hotels

The standard Disney Dining Plan costs $94.28 per adult and $29.69 per child per night of stay, including tax. It includes:

1 quick-service meal per night of stay

1 table-service meal per night of stay

1 snack or non-alcoholic drink outside of meals per night of stay

1 refillable drink mug for use at resort hotels

Guests should note kids age 10 and up count as adults for pricing. Select character dining meals, fine and signature dining meals and dinner shows require two table-service credits. Typically, plans must be purchased for the duration of a stay. However for a limited time, Disney+ subscribers can get a free dining plan when they purchase a non-discounted 4-day, 4-night Disney vacation package with the Park Hopper option for most dates between July 1 and Sept. 30.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney World is making it easier to visit parks on your time