Disney World: A decade of ‘Frozen’ frenzy

It’s official: Anna and Elsa started living in our heads more than a decade ago. “Frozen” debuted in theaters in November 2013 and proceeded to rake in $1.33 billion at the worldwide box office, not to mention Academy Awards as best animated feature and for best original song, “Let It Go.”

Naturally, the animated film featuring sister princess act, seeped into Disney’s theme parks. The latest addition is World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, which opened Nov. 20.

But there are multiple options for getting your “Frozen” on at Walt Disney World, some of which are pretty fresh still. Just don’t ask to build a snowman in Florida.

It all began with a makeover

What and where: Frozen Ever After, Epcot

Cool stuff: In 2016, Disney remodeled and repurposed the Maelstrom ride in the Norway pavilion into Frozen Ever After. The boat ride’s vehicles remain the same, but the loading area was rearranged and up-to-date animatronics filled the attraction. The hole in the exterior wall where folks got a peek at Maelstrom was bricked up, but the darkened backwards drop was kept and enhanced. Folks in the queue get to be in Arendelle for a spell.

Hot take: Flash back to early days of Frozen Ever After when parents would speed walk/rope drop to get in line, leading to the phrase “dad dash.”

Parading through Magic Kingdom

What and where: “Festival of Fantasy” and “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime” parades, Magic Kingdom.

Cool stuff: Anna and Elsa have prime spots in the daily “Festival of Fantasy” although they share a float with other Disney royals. The “Frozen” gang has a longer presence in the “Christmastime” event as snowman Olaf has his own cabin-themed float after a set of (modified) skiers. They are followed by Anna and Kristoff, who is part of a choreographed routine with ice harvesters. Then it’s Elsa, solo on a large icy blue float.

Hot take: The rotating platform of the “Festival of Fantasy” float (and snowy backdrop) means that (1) everyone gets to see them, but (2) then they don’t see them.

Season’s greetings

What and where: “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” and “Frozen Holiday Surprise” shows, Magic Kingdom.

Cool stuff: The royals are part of the song-and-dance mix of “Most Merriest,” which is basically a characterpalooza in front of Cinderella Castle during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. But Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff are the focus of the new “Holiday Surprise,” a stage show that lights up the castle and shifts the park in Very Merry mode.

Hot take: Elsa’s arm-ography and the castle projections remain strong for “Holiday Surprise,” down to her pixie dust-esque wave goodbye, but it’s not quite the impact of the old all-white Castle Dreamlights presentation.

Faire enough

What and where: “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire,” Magic Kingdom.

Cool stuff: “Frozen” characters have their own segment in the daily stage show, in which they join Mickey and Minnie Mouse. “Anything is possible when you have someone you love by your side,” Elsa says, then breaks into “Let It Go” to Minnie’s admiring ears.

Hot take: The “Tangled” crew in “I’ve Got a Dream” might stand out more than another wind-blown anthem. But do not mess with Elsa.

Tune town

What and where: “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration,” Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Cool stuff: The stage show lets visitors belt out “Let It Go” like no one’s watching. And it may have led to the new “The Nightmare Before Christmas” singalong in the same venue during Disney Jollywood Nights.

Hot take: Tourists love year-round faux snow.

Frozen Too?

What and where: “Fantasmic,” Hollywood Studios.

Cool stuff: When the nighttime spectacular returned last November, Elsa was incorporated into a new segment. The character performs “Show Yourself” from “Frozen 2” and has a memorable costume change. (Side note: “Frozen 2,” released in 2019, took in box office of more than $1.45 billion.)

Hot take: In my imagination, Disney is missing an Elsa versus Maleficent moment.

In sommerhus

What and where: If you want to do more than wave and admire Anna and Elsa, there are photo opportunities at Epcot’s Royal Sommerhus. Bring the autograph book.

Cool stuff: Disney describes the area as the royals’ “charming summer cabin.” So totally not Norway. Discuss.

Hot take: Olaf pulls meet-and-greet duty at Celebrity Spotlight at Hollywood Studios.

Think Walt Disney Co. has hit the “Frozen” wall after 10 years? Nope. There are more “Frozen” attractions in the works for Tokyo DisneySea theme park and Walt Disney Studios Park in France. And CEO Robert Iger, in an appearance on “Good Morning America,” recently mentioned plans for both “Frozen 3” and “Frozen 4.”

