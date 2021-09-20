A Disney World fan filmed a man walking to the top of Cinderella Castle where parkgoers aren't allowed

Nico Vacca is seen standing at the top of Cinderella Castle in Disney World. Shannon/TikTok

A TikToker filmed a man walking across a restricted section of Disney World's Cinderella Castle.

Speaking with Insider, the man said he didn't originally know that parkgoers aren't allowed there.

He also said he's been temporarily barred from visiting the Orlando, Florida, theme park.

A Disney World parkgoer was filmed walking across a restricted section of Cinderella Castle last week, and he's temporarily been barred from the theme park as a result.

The 23-year-old TikToker @pincessshannon told Insider that she was visiting Magic Kingdom on Thursday to create content for her Disney-themed Instagram and TikTok pages when she noticed a man standing on the landmark's balcony. She said she began filming and posted the clip to TikTok immediately.

Shannon's video, which shows a young man briefly walking across the castle's balcony before heading down a set of steps, has more than 770,000 views at the time of writing.

"I was definitely kind of shocked," Shannon told Insider about seeing a parkgoer at the top of the Disney World landmark.

Still, she said that at the time, she thought he might have been allowed up there, or that he was possibly staying in the exclusive Cinderella Castle hotel suite.

"I just didn't think it'd be that easy to walk up there," she said.

According to Shannon, a Disney employee standing nearby noticed the man standing atop the castle and began to call for security. Around that same time, as Shannon said, the man began to descend the castle steps and head back into the theme park.

"He kind of just walked past her and went about his day," she said. "But I was wondering how much trouble he would get into."

A Disney employee is seen watching Nico Vacca walk across Cinderella Castle. Shannon/TikTok

Speaking with Insider via Instagram, 25-year-old Nico Vacca from Argentina confirmed that he's the man seen in Shannon's TikTok.

He said he had been visiting the theme park with his friends when they noticed an open castle staircase and decided to climb to the balcony to take photos from the higher vantage point. Once he noticed an employee watching him, however, he thought he should return to the ground.

After he did so, according to Vacca, the employee asked him how he had gotten up there. Still, he said she let him go after he informed her that the door to the staircase had been open. He said it wasn't until later in the day that he was approached by security and police.

According to Vacca, security asked him if he had climbed to the top of the castle, and also questioned whether or not he had posted a TikTok about it. He said security then told him that there was an "Emergency Exit Only" sign on the door, but because it was open, Vacca wouldn't have been able to see it.

From there, Vacca said he was given a trespass warning which temporarily restricts his access to Disney World. While Vacca noted that Disney security told him the warning lasts for six months, he said police told him he can return to Disney after three.

Representatives for Disney World did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

