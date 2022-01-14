Disney World fans are waiting over 6 hours in line to buy a $25 popcorn bucket, with some begging those in front to buy them one for $100

Epcot is now hosting its 2022 International Festival of the Arts Amanda Krause/Insider

Disney World fans waited in huge lines at Epcot on Friday to buy a Figment-shaped popcorn bucket.

People at the theme park said the estimated wait time reached six and a half hours around 10:30 a.m.

One Disney fan told Insider that some people were even begging those in front to buy them one.

Disney World parkgoers are no strangers to long lines — but one lengthy queue at Epcot's International Festival of the Arts is surprising even some die-hard fans.

Friday marked the start of the event, which offers Disney-themed chalk art, live entertainment, gourmet food, and more. One of the biggest draws of opening day, however, is a limited-edition popcorn bucket shaped like the beloved purple dragon Figment. He's best known as Epcot's mascot and the star of the Journey Into Imagination ride.

Blog Mickey shared a video of a line forming when the park first opened, and park employees told the Disney Food Blog that the wait was estimated to be approximately six and a half hours at around 10:30 a.m.

The Figment popcorn buckets are only being sold for $25 at one stand, the Pop Eats booth near the entrance of Epcot's World Showcase, at the time of writing.

Ashley Ebey, a Disney fan from New Mexico, planned to stay with friends in Florida to visit the festival with her husband on opening day. But when they heard about the popcorn bucket, they booked a single-night stay at the Polynesian Village Resort to gain early entry.

"Because we stayed on Disney property, it gave us a 30-minute head start, she said. "The line was instantly massive, but once it started moving, we only waited about 45 minutes for it."

The Figment popcorn bucket comes with rainbow-colored popcorn. Ashley Ebey

Samantha Kristiansen, another Disney fan, arrived at Epcot around 9:15 a.m. From there, she made some friends in line, and eventually purchased her bucket a little more than two hours later.

"It's cute, and this is my first time going to the Festival of the Arts, so it's a great souvenir," she told Insider.

Disney fan Samantha Kristiansen with her Figment popcorn bucket at Epcot on Friday. Samantha Kristiansen

Collectible popcorn buckets are popular among Disney fans. International parks like Tokyo Disneyland are known for having some of the best and most unique ones, which is why Ebey said she was "pumped" to buy a special one in Florida.

That said, some have speculated that the current line is mostly made up of resellers. Some Figment buckets can be found on eBay at the time of writing for prices upwards of $150.

"There were a lot of people going up to those in front of the line and basically begging them to buy an extra one," Ebey noted. "They were like 'I'll pay you $100 if you let me have yours.'"

But she also noted that most people on line were seemingly shopping for themselves, and were "excited" to do so.

"It was that intense, but everyone was happy," she said.

