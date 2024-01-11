Disney World has new Florida resident ticket. Here’s how much it is, how to get the passes

Walt Disney World is launching a new discount ticket offer aimed at Florida residents, allowing them to visit the theme parks for three days for a little over $200.

The Florida resident Disney Thrills pass gives locals deals on 2-day and 3-day tickets. The ticket offer comes just in time for the return of EPCOT's "International Festival of the Arts," which begins Friday, Jan. 12 and runs through Monday, Feb. 19.

Where is Walt Disney World in Florida?

The Walt Disney World Resort is located at 1375 East Buena Vista Drive Lake Buena Vista in Florida , a roughly 17 miles south of downtown Orlando.

The resort includes all four theme parks, two water parks, multiple hotels and the Disney Springs outdoor shopping area. The four theme parks on Walt Disney World's property are Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

How much is the Florida resident Disney Thrills pass? How does it compare to their regular park passes?

The two-day ticket costs $199 per person with tax, while the three-day ticket cost $219 with tax.

For comparison, a standard theme park ticket for all Disney World park guests is $109.99 plus tax for one day.

Does the Florida resident pass go to all four Disney World parks?

It does allow guests to go to all four theme parks; however, the ticket is valid for one theme park per day.

Those wanting to maximize their options can choose a Florida Resident Disney Thrills Ticket that includes the Park Hopper option for $40, Water Parks and Sports option for $35 or Park Hopper Plus option for $55.

How do I prove I am a Florida resident when buying the pass?

Proof of Florida residency required to purchase the Disney Thrills ticket.

According to Disney's website, all adults will need to show proof of Florida residency at park entrance when picking up the passes. It's noted that a theme park reservation and valid theme park admission for the same park on the same date are required.

Where do I buy the Florida resident pass?

To purchase the Disney Thrills pass, individuals can go visit disneyworld.com and click the "Parks & Tickets" tab. Under the section, there will be a section that says "Florida resident Disney Thrills Ticket" where guests can get more information and purchase.

When does the Disney World Thrills pass expire?

Florida Resident tickets are valid for use from Thursday, Jan. 11 to Friday, March 15 of this year with an advance park reservation.

Reservations are limited and subject to availability of reservations allocated to this ticket as determined by Disney, and park capacity. To make a reservation, guests can download the "My Disney Experience" app on IOS or Android and press the “Make or Modify Park Reservations” button in the app.

Do I have to use the Disney Florida resident tickets all at once?

Tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Walt Disney World offers new Florida resident ticket for winter