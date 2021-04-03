Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
disney world covid protocols
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

  • A Disney World guest was arrested after refusing to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • While handcuffed, he boasted to sheriffs about how much he had paid to visit the resort.

  • The Louisiana tourist claimed that he shouldn't be arrested because he had spent $15,000 at the park.

A Walt Disney World guest was arrested and charged with trespassing after refusing to get his temperature screened, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

While handcuffed, the Louisiana tourist tried to convince law enforcement officers that he had paid too much to be arrested.

"I paid $15,000. You can't trespass me for paying $15,000," Kelly Sills, who was staying at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, said in a video seen by the Tampa Bay Times.

The troublesome guest also claimed to be a stockholder while pleading with sheriffs, Orlando Weekly reported.

The Baton Rouge resident was apprehended by sheriffs and Disney staff after skipping a mandatory temperature check outside The Boathouse restaurant at Disney Springs, according to a police report.

Temperature screening and mask-wearing are required for all guests and employees at Disney World, Insider previously reported.

Sills initially refused a temperature check but, upon being handcuffed and escorted out of the park, asked to go ahead with the COVID-19 protocol. "Will you take my temperature before you kick me out, please?" Sills said, according to video footage seen by the Tampa Bay Times.

"They'll do that in jail, sir," a deputy replied.

A deputy then told Sills that he was on a "private property" and was trespassing.

"I spent $15,000," Sills said in the video multiple times.

At one point, as part of his pleading, he claimed to be a stockholder in Disney. "Do you know how much stock I own in Disney?" Sills said, according to a video seen by Orlando Weekly.

He eventually cooperated with law enforcement, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

Sills has since pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to court records seen by The Washington Post.

Disney World employees have detailed experiencing harassment from guests when trying to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols. An unnamed security guard at a hotel in the Florida resort said that he was spat on when reminding a guest to wear a mask, Insider reported in March.

Read the original article on Insider

