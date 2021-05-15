Disney World and other U.S. theme parks update mask rules

Walt Disney World conducts a phased reopening from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Lake Buena Vista
(Reuters) - Disney World and other U.S. amusement parks updated their mask policy following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week.

Masks have been made optional in outdoor areas and pool decks at Walt Disney Inc's Disney World in Orlando, Florida, effective May 15, but are still needed for entering rides and at indoor locations, according to the guidelines posted in its website.

Universal Orlando has also relaxed its mask policy for guests at outdoor locations. "Face coverings will remain required at all indoor locations, including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas," the company said in a statement on Friday.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Saturday masks will no longer be required for guests at SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Discovery Cove, Aquatica Orlando and Aquatica San Antonio for customers who are fully vaccinated.

"All park employees will be required to continue to wear face coverings," a SeaWorld spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The CDC on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Nivedita Balu; editing by Diane Craft)

