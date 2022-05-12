A Disney World parkgoer filmed an employee as she attempted to wrangle a snake out of Magic Kingdom

A Disney employee attempts to remove a snake from Magic Kingdom on April 23, 2022. Bren Ladd

Disney travel agent Bren Ladd visited Magic Kingdom with her husband on April 23.

While leaving the theme park, she filmed an employee attempting to remove a snake from the entrance.

She spoke with Insider about the incident, and how calm she said everyone was during it.

If you're looking to experience wildlife at Disney World, Animal Kingdom is the place to go. But occasionally, you'll also find unexpected creatures at Magic Kingdom, too.

Bren Ladd, a 42-year-old travel agent, was visiting the Orlando, Florida, theme park with her husband on April 23 for a "kid-free weekend," as she told Insider. They were leaving Magic Kingdom when she noticed "a small circle starting to form" near the park's entrance.

"I noticed this amazing cast member trying to move a snake away from the turnstiles," she said. "She didn't seem fazed by it — she's probably done it before."

A video of the incident, which Ladd filmed and later shared to TikTok on April 29, has been viewed nearly 2 million times as of Thursday.

"It wasn't a big deal and people weren't freaking out," Ladd added. "I just wanted to capture how the whole interaction went down."

She went on to say that the Disney employee quickly brought the snake to a patch of bushes, leading the crowd to disperse.

Still, it's not lost on Ladd that this viral video of hers might scare some people away from the theme park.

"I find it ironic," she said. "I started my TikTok page to get my name out there as a Disney travel planner. But the video of mine that went viral will probably deter people from booking their trip or going to Florida in general."

Of course, snakes and other animals including alligators are common in Florida.

In fact, around the same time last year, another Disney parkgoer filmed the moment when a group of gorillas at Animal Kingdom discovered a snake wiggling through their enclosure.

